Ekow Essuman Decisions Josh Taylor

By: Sean Crose

Former world titlist Josh Taylor returned to the ring in his native Scotland on Saturday to stop the career bleeding that had been caused by a two fight loosing streak. The 19-3 Taylor’s opponent this weekend was the 21-1 Ekow Essuman. Although Essuman was the underdog walking into the scheduled twelve round affair, the Englishman was riding a two fight winning streak. He also undoubtedly knew that a fight with Joshua was the chance of a lifetime to prove he belonged in the conversation of serious welterweights.

A determined Taylor looked terrific early on during the first two rounds. His razor sharp and fast southpaw jab was generally unchallenged by Essuman. What’s more, Taylor worked the body well. In the third, however, Essuman started to assert himself with aggression of his own. The fourth saw Taylor rock Essuman yet Essusman responded by throwing away at his man. It had become a close battle. By the fifth both men were taking turns pressing the action. Essuman landed well and with some regularity in the first part of the sixth. He continued to look good for the rest of the round.

Taylor took to moving about the ring in the seventh. Was he running out of gas? Essuman was the more active fighter throughout the eighth. Taylor certainly fought well, but Essuman had the better shots and the better round. The ninth was an exciting affair that may have been edged by Taylor. The tenth was also a good round for Taylor. Essuman, however, was very much in the fight. Indeed, Essuman had a high energy eleventh for himself. The twelfth and final round saw each fighter grinding away in the hope of edging his opponent. Each man deserved credit for giving it his all…but it was Essuman who was rewarded the unanimous decision win by the judges after the final bell had rung.

“He’s an amazing boxer,” Essuman said of Taylor after the fight. “Thank you so much for having me,” he said to the journalists and Scottish crowd.” He’s likable, Essuman, likeable and talented. He says he wants a go at a world title. After Saturday’s performance, who could blame him? He did excellent work against Taylor. As for the former world titlist, Taylor performed well for himself, but seemed to run out of fuel as the fight wore on. Such things happen when one has had the career Taylor has. No matter where he goes from here, Taylor has deserved a considerable amount of good will.