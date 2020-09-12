Egidijus Kavaliauskas vs Mikael Zewski: Fight Preview

By: Hans Themistode

2019 simply wasn’t kind to welterweight contender Egidijus Kavaliauskas. After settling for a majority decision draw against Ray Robinson earlier in the year, Kavaliauskas suffered a huge setback in the form of a ninth round knockout loss in the biggest contest of his career against WBO belt holder Terence Crawford.

Since then, Kavaliauskas has been sitting idly on the sidelines. He’ll now look to shake off any COVID-19 induced ring rust off when he takes on Mikael Zewski later on tonight.

For Zewski, he finds himself in the exact same position that Kavaliauskas was just in. An unknown commodity with an impressive record that was mostly built off the backs of inferior competition. In addition to his pumped up record, Zewski hasn’t fought in the United States since 2015 as he’s made Canada his new de-facto home with eight straight wins across the border.

In terms of physical advantages, both men are roughly even. Kavaliauskas will carry a one inch reach advantage while Zewski will be the slightly taller man by two inches. The former title challenger has fought the better competition between them, but does come in slightly older by one year.

All in all, both men are almost mirror images of one another. And neither can afford a slip up now.

Kavaliauskas currently enjoys a reputation of giving pound for pound star Terence Crawford one of the most difficult contests of his career. A loss to Zewski won’t simply put a dent in said reputation, it will solidify him as a non contender all together.

As for Zewski, he hasn’t come close to sniffing a world title opportunity. His chances of receiving one will become less likely should he come up woefully short on the night.

With so much on the line for both men, look for them to give it their all in the main event later this evening.

The action officially kicks off at 8 PM Eastern time on ESPN.