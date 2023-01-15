Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Efe Ajagba Wins Snoozer Against Stephan Shaw

Posted on 01/15/2023

By: Sean Crose

The undefeated 18-0 Stephan Shaw and the 16-1 Efe Ajagba headlined an ESPN televised card from New York’s Turning Stone Resort and Casino on Saturday night. Their heavyweight match was scheduled for ten rounds, and was broadcast live on ESPN. Both men were skilled and were part of the new crop of heavyweights making their way through the division’s ranks. In other words, the bout meant a lot to these fighters.

Photo: Top Rank

Each man employed his jab in the first, but Shaw’s was a bit sharper. The second round saw Shaw employing superior footwork while Ajagba pursued his man behind a long jab. Things remained rather slow in the third, as each man looked to land effectively. Ajagba continued to pursue Shaw in the fourth while Shaw was content keeping his distance. Shaw began firing his right with a degree of frequency in the fifth. Still, it was clear that, for the time being at least, Shaw preferred defense to offense.

Sadly, the fight was boring.

Things remained slow in the sixth. The fight was close and both men had their moments – Shaw, for instance, seemed to be controlling the tempo at the moment – but there didn’t seem to be much urgency on the part of either combatant. Ajagba fired hard with his right in the seventh. In the eighth it was clear that Ajagba was at least trying to make the fight. Shaw’s contentedness in fighting with considerable caution was keeping things slow paced.

By the ninth, one had to wonder whether Shaw was just not feeling well. He simply wasn’t letting his hands go. The crowd began to boo. “No sense of urgency,” ESPN broadcaster Timothy Bradley rightfully claimed. The tenth and final round saw a more active Shaw, but still a Shaw being held back by a sense of caution. Suffice to say, Ajagba won by unanimous decision.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Gervonta Davis On Shoving Hector Luis Garcia: "That Was Just To Check His Temperature"
January 5th
Errol Spence Reportedly Set To Fight Keith Thurman At Junior Middleweight In April
January 10th
Ryan Garcia On Gervonta Davis: "I Truly Believe I'll Beat Him"
January 11th
Gervonta Davis TKOs Hector Luis Garcia In Nine
January 8th
Anthony Joshua Heading To U.S. To Train For April Return
January 10th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend