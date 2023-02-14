Edgar Berlanga Signs With Matchroom, Has Canelo In His Sights

By: Sean Crose

Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing on this fine Tuesday: “Edgar Berlanga has signed a multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom.” Thus ends the speculation of where 20-0 super middleweight Berlanga, who had previous fought under Bob Arum’s Top Rank banner, would take his considerable talents. “The 25 year old Brooklyn star,” the press release continues, “has been a huge hit in the Big Apple, packing the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden with his loyal hometown and Puerto Rican support in his most recent battles with Steve Rolls and Alexis Angulo. On those nights in March and June, Berlanga defended his WBO NABO title with unanimous decision wins over ten rounds to cement his lofty world rankings.”

Image: Matchroom

Berlanga appears to be pleased with how things have ultimately worked out since leaving Top Rank. “I’m excited to start my new journey with the best promoter in the world, the legend Eddie Hearn,” he said. “I’m looking to build my legacy in the sport of boxing. I want to thank my manager Keith Connolly and my father Edgar Berlanga Sr. who were instrumental in guiding me towards this amazing opportunity. ” One reason Berlanga has chosen to sign with Matchroom seems to be one Canelo Alvarez.

“I’m looking for the big fights,” Berlanga said, “and I know signing with Matchroom was the right choice to get me to where I want to go. I’m humbled by this opportunity, and I will dedicate myself into becoming the best 168 pounder in the world. My main goal is to the land the Canelo fight and renew the greatest rivalry in boxing – Mexico vs Puerto Rico.”

Hearn has indicated he’d be happy to lead the way for Berlanga to square off with red haired legend Canelo in the future. “Edgar wants to be a world champion,” he said, “and the fight he wants is Canelo Alvarez. We are plotting a route for him to land that showdown with Canelo, and Edgar is ready to take on the best of the 168lbs division to prove he is ready to meet the undisputed champion in classic Mexico vs. Puerto Rico blockbuster.”