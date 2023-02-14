Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Edgar Berlanga Signs With Matchroom, Has Canelo In His Sights

Posted on 02/14/2023

By: Sean Crose

Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing on this fine Tuesday: “Edgar Berlanga has signed a multi-fight deal with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom.” Thus ends the speculation of where 20-0 super middleweight Berlanga, who had previous fought under Bob Arum’s Top Rank banner, would take his considerable talents. “The 25 year old Brooklyn star,” the press release continues, “has been a huge hit in the Big Apple, packing the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden with his loyal hometown and Puerto Rican support in his most recent battles with Steve Rolls and Alexis Angulo. On those nights in March and June, Berlanga defended his WBO NABO title with unanimous decision wins over ten rounds to cement his lofty world rankings.”

Image: Matchroom

Berlanga appears to be pleased with how things have ultimately worked out since leaving Top Rank. “I’m excited to start my new journey with the best promoter in the world, the legend Eddie Hearn,” he said. “I’m looking to build my legacy in the sport of boxing. I want to thank my manager Keith Connolly and my father Edgar Berlanga Sr. who were instrumental in guiding me towards this amazing opportunity. ” One reason Berlanga has chosen to sign with Matchroom seems to be one Canelo Alvarez.

“I’m looking for the big fights,” Berlanga said, “and I know signing with Matchroom was the right choice to get me to where I want to go. I’m humbled by this opportunity, and I will dedicate myself into becoming the best 168 pounder in the world. My main goal is to the land the Canelo fight and renew the greatest rivalry in boxing – Mexico vs Puerto Rico.”

Hearn has indicated he’d be happy to lead the way for Berlanga to square off with red haired legend Canelo in the future. “Edgar wants to be a world champion,” he said, “and the fight he wants is Canelo Alvarez. We are plotting a route for him to land that showdown with Canelo, and Edgar is ready to take on the best of the 168lbs division to prove he is ready to meet the undisputed champion in classic Mexico vs. Puerto Rico blockbuster.”

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Gervonta Davis Spotted In Wheelchair At Super Bowl
February 13th
Ryan Garcia On Gervonta Davis: "If He's A Tank, I'm An RPG"
February 9th
De La Hoya Denies Reports That Prograis Is Potential New Opponent For Garcia
February 8th
O’Shaquie Foster Decisions Rey Vargas For WBC Title
February 12th
Why Aren't Big Fights Being Made? Partly Because Fans Now Root For Promoters And Managers
February 12th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend