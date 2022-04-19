Dillian Whyte On Saturday’s Fight With Tyson Fury: “One Of Us Is Going To Get Knocked Out”

By: Sean Crose

“One of us is going to get knocked out,” WBC and lineal heavyweight challenger Dillian Whyte says of Saturday’s title fight against defending champion Tyson Fury. Whyte has been keeping things low key in the leadup to the match, but during an interview with Sky Sports, the 28-2 fighter makes it clear he’s ready to square off with the 30-0-1 Fury in the ring this weekend at London’s Wembley Stadium. “It feels good,” Whyte says. “I’m very calm very relaxed at the moment, but lets see what tomorrow brings.” With names like Fury, Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua dominating the spotlight in recent years, Whyte’s opportunity to reach the top of the heavyweight heap has been a long time coming.

Photo: Sky Sports

“It’s just been long, frustrating, stressful,” he admits. “It’s been…mixed emotions. That’s the best way to put it, mixed emotions” At the moment, however, Whyte is trying to keep his mind on Saturday rather than on the long path to Wembley Stadium and a shot at the WBC and lineal championships of the world. “I’m trying not to get too locked into that,” he says. “I’ll show up and do my job.” And while Fury may be the feature attraction this weekend, Whyte has his own view of things.

“Tyson Fury’s not this massive giant superstar that everyone says he is. He’s not.” Not that Whyte is downplaying Fury’s skill set. “Obviously he’s a good boxer,” Whyte admits. “I’m a good boxer, too.” Whyte also isn’t interested in letting the massive crowd that will be in London Saturday – around 90,000 people – distract him. “The key for me (against Fury) is to always be adaptable,” he says. “When you get in the ring it doesn’t matter how many people there are.” The ability to keep his eye on the prize is clearly what interests Whyte at the moment.

“I just focus on fighting him (Fury) and having a clear mind and being able to adapt and get on with it,” says Whyte. “I’ve worked hard. I’ve put myself through hell to get here.” Although smack talk and posing is far too common in today’s boxing scene, Whyte has no interest in playing such games. “It takes me a split second to turn nasty when I need to,” he says. “I’m ready to go.” In fact, when asked to address Fury directly, Whyte opts for the high road.

“Good luck and God Bless you,” he says to his opponent. “Let’s give the fans one hell of a show.”