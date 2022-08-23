Listen Now:  
Devin Haney-George Kambosos 2 Set For October 15th In Australia

Posted on 08/23/2022

By: Sean Crose

Devin Haney, the undisputed lightweight champion of the world will once again be fighting George Kambosos, the man he beat to become undisputed champ, on October 15th in Melbourne Australia. Although American Haney travelled to Australia to defeat Kambosos last June, the contract required that a second fight go down in the “land down under.” This, frankly, isn’t a match fans are clamoring to see, as Haney pretty much put on a master class the first time he and Kambosos squared off in the ring. Still, Haney has no intention of trying to break a rematch clause.

“A MAN OF MY WORD!” Haney tweeted Monday. “October 15th won’t be any different!” Most would agree that the 20-1 Kambosos simply doesn’t have the tools to best the extremely polished 28-0 Haney. The game Aussie certainly didn’t have any answers for Haney’s speed and skill when they first met in June. Still, the fight, which is set to go down at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, will most likely be a success in Australia. And, of course, hard core American fight fans will certainly be tuning in to see the bout live on ESPN or ESPN+ in the hope that the rematch will be competitive.

Top Rank honcho Bob Arum indicated Kambosos might actually be able to pull off the upset. “If he approaches the fight differently, he has a good, good chance,” he claimed. “If he fights the same fight that he fought last time, he has no chance.” Arum, who promotes Haney, also addressed the fact that the public isn’t exactly clamoring for Haney-Kambosos 2. “Why do a rematch? I go back to history,” said Arum. “I remember that Joe Frazier dominated Muhammad Ali in their first fight. And when the rematch came, Ali clearly was the better man and won the rematch.”

Kambosos appeared to be under no illusion as to how important this rematch is for his career. “It’s a great division. But, for me, yes, I’m 29, this is the do-or-die for me now…you will not see me if I don’t overcome come this fight back in Australia; fighting domestic guys, that’s not me.” Should Haney win as expected, there are a number of top tier opponents he could then possibly face, including former lightweight titlist Vasyl Lomachenko.

“Everything I have, I’ll be putting it to that ring,” said Kambosos, “and obviously my training and God willing, I’ll be victorious October 16.”

