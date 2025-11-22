Devin Haney Defeats Brian Norman In Dominant Return

By: Sean Crose

The WBO welterweight championship of the world was on the line in Saudi Arabia Saturday as Devin Haney slipped in between the ropes to face defending champion Brian Norman Jr. The fight was the co-main event on the David Benavidez-Anthony Yarde card and was scheduled for 12 rounds. Haney, who was still looking for redemption after being thrashed be Ryan Gracia a few years back (Garcia later tested positive for a banned substance) looked calm and fluid in the first. Things took a shocking turn, however, in the second when Haney dropped Norman with a powerful 1-2 combination. Norman got up and survived the round, but Haney made it clear he wasn’t a fighter on the way out.

Haney proceeded to use his impressive footwork to strong effect into the middle of the fight. Norman was certainly in the match, of course. He was a man known for his power after all. Still, the calm and in control Haney had thus far been able to largely control the tempo of the bout. Norman got a bit more energetic than he had been in the seventh. The defending welterweight champion remained determined, but by the ninth he seemed to be considerably behind on the judge’s scorecards.

Haney remained calm as the bout made its way into the later rounds. The man was clearly determined to stay the course, get himself a much needed victory, and move on from there with a world title belt around his waist. And indeed the man stayed on point throughout the championship rounds. In a highly touted fight between undefeated combatants, the night belonged to Haney, who looked like the Haney of old as he completely dominated a dangerous opponent. The judges’ ruled in favor of Haney after the final bell had sounded…likely to the surprise of no one.

“He’s a true champion,” Haney said of Norman afterward. “He was definitely better than I expected.” Still there was no keeping Haney from savoring the moment. “I’m here to say at 147 for a long time,” the new champion said. “We’re taking on all comers.”