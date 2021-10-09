Deontay Wilder: “Calmness Is The Key To The Storm”

By: Hans Themistode

Deontay Wilder could be described as loquacious, jittery, and pugnacious when it’s time to fight. But, with his third installment against Tyson Fury taking place in just a few short hours at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, the Alabama native has seemingly changed.

The two originally squared off for the second time in their respective careers on February 22nd, 2020. During the lead-up to their bout, and every single contest Wilder has had during the course of his career, the hard-hitting former heavyweight titlist told all who would listen that he would find a way to end their showdown early.

This time around, however, with the sting of his first defeat via seventh round stoppage, he’s decided to take a different approach. At times, Wilder has refused to address the media or even Fury himself. Instead, he oftentimes wore headphones and blocked out the noise. Wilder’s now stoic demeanor has become a part of his persona.

With an entirely new perspective on how he should approach his showdown against Fury, Wilder has found that less is more.

“Calmness is the key to the storm,” said Wilder. “I know when I’m not calm, my mind is cloudy. When your mind is cloudy, it allows you to make bad decisions. When you’re calm, you can weather the storm, when you’re calm, you’re able to see certain things and make great decisions. I’m looking to be calm this fight.”

Fury, 33, has laughed at Wilder’s new insight. With the British native registering a one-sided stoppage win in his previous contest against Wilder, he believes that if it isn’t broke, don’t fix it.

Still, despite Wilder heading into their showdown with a clear and level head, oddsmakers simply aren’t buying it. Currently, Fury is pegged as a sizable favorite. The betting public, as well as naysayers who are standing against him, seem to have no effect on Wilder and his mental preparation.

For the past several months, new head trainer Malik Scott has stripped Wilder down to the bare meat and bones and worked on sharpening his fundamentals. That, in turn, has led Wilder to believe that he’ll repay the favor to Fury later on tonight with a knockout victory of his own.

“Redemption is upon us.”