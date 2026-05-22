Floyd Mayweather Jr. spent Friday on both sides of the docket. The retired, undefeated former champion filed a lawsuit accusing former associates of defrauding him out of at least $175 million, on the same day reporting surfaced that a Nevada judge had ordered him to pay more than $1 million in child support. The developments add to a $340 million suit Mayweather filed against Showtime in February and a series of smaller claims against him over the past several months.

The $175 Million Fraud Suit

According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Mayweather alleges that Jona Rechnitz, a former close associate, spent years gaining his trust before becoming his de facto money manager, real estate intermediary, and banking middleman. The complaint names Rechnitz alongside Ayal Frist, Frist Apex Ventures, and attorney Alexander Seligson, accusing the group of orchestrating a years-long scheme that allegedly drained Mayweather’s accounts through fake investments, unauthorized wire transfers, and undisclosed business entities.

Among the claims, Mayweather alleges that roughly $100 million in jewelry was handed to Miami jewelers for about $13 million in return, with much of it still held by dealers; that he wired $7.5 million into an investment that never materialized; and that $15 million tied to a real estate settlement was transferred without his authorization. The filing also alleges he unknowingly signed paperwork transferring ownership of his Gulfstream jet with the buyer section left blank, and that he does not know where the proceeds went. The allegations have not been tested in court, and the named parties had not responded publicly as of filing.

The Child Support Order

Separately, a Nevada judge declared Mayweather, 49, the legal father of a 4-year-old girl, Price Moorehead, and ordered him to pay $32,850 per month in ongoing support plus $933,050 in back payments, according to documents reported by Complex and originally obtained by TMZ Sports. The paternity ruling was entered in March 2026. The case began in 2023, when Paige Moorehead, who the filings say worked at Mayweather’s Girl Collection club in Las Vegas, petitioned to establish paternity. The court entered a default judgment after Mayweather did not comply with an order to submit to DNA testing. Records cited in the reporting indicate roughly $151,000 has been paid toward the balance, and the judge authorized a lien of up to $2 million on California properties tied to Mayweather to secure payment.

The Showtime Suit

The new filings land atop the $340 million action Mayweather brought against Showtime Networks and former Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza in Los Angeles County Superior Court in February. That complaint alleges that Mayweather’s former manager and advisor, Al Haymon, orchestrated a long-running financial fraud scheme with the participation of the network and Espinoza, citing four causes of action including aiding and abetting breach of fiduciary duty and civil conspiracy to commit fraud. Haymon is described in the complaint as the architect of the alleged scheme but is not named as a defendant. Espinoza has said he was surprised by the suit and defended his record, while a spokesperson for Showtime’s parent company, Paramount, called the claims baseless. The details of that filing were laid out in Boxing Insider’s earlier reporting.

A Wider Financial Picture

The litigation has unfolded alongside a string of separate claims against Mayweather. He has faced a reported $7.3 million IRS tax lien, lawsuits from two Miami jewelers over unpaid bills, a dispute over more than $300,000 in unpaid rent on a Manhattan apartment, and a claim over private jet services. Mayweather, who retired in 2017 with a 50-0 record, remains active on the exhibition circuit and is linked to a rematch with Manny Pacquiao scheduled for September in Las Vegas.