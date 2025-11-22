David Benavidez Stops Anthony Yarde In Seven

By: Sean Crose

Anthony Yarde entered the ring in Saudi Arabia on Saturday looking to shock the world. His opponent in the scheduled 12 round affair? None other than undefeated WBC light heavyweight champion David Benavidez. The defending champion applied pressure early. Yarde proved to be a difficult man to bully in the second, as Benavidez was unable to steamroll his man. Yarde continued to fight intelligently in the third, though Benavidez certainly had his moments. The champion’s heavy hands were always in play. By the fourth it was clear Benavidez had his work cut out for him. The veteran challenger was game, skilled and throwing off the champion’s timing.

Yet Benavidez was able to land numerous shots to Yarde’s head during a clinch at the end of the round. The fifth was close and fast paced, but Yarde didn’t seem to be landing as much as he should have. Both men exchanged impressively off the ropes early in the sixth. At one point in the round, Benavidez urged his man forward. By the final minute of the chapter each man was firing away. Yarde, who found himself bloody and on the ropes, got the worse of it.

The ring doctor was called in to give Yarde a look at the start of the seventh. Although Yarde was bloodied he was allowed to continue. A brutal, long combination sent Yarde to the the mat. A bloody mess, the man was still able to get up while Benavidez lost a point for hitting while his opponent was down. Seconds later, with both men on their feet, Benavidez fired with bad intentions at the challenger. The referee wisely stepped in and stopped the fight.

“I’ve got some news for your guys,” Benavidez said afterward, “me verses Zurdo Ramirez. I’m going up to cruiserweight.” Big news indeed.