Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

David Benavidez: “If Anybody’s Going To Get A Shot At The WBC Title, It’s Me”

Posted on 10/18/2022

By: Sean Crose

“It was a good fight,” super middleweight David Benavidez says in an interview with FightHype. “I give it to both the guys. I feel this fight builds it up more to make mine and Caleb’s fight that much more exciting.” The hard hitting and undefeated former world titlist Benavidez is referring to Caleb Plant’s single shot destruction of Anthony Dirrell last weekend at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center. He’s also referring to the impact that knockout has with his own anticipated bout with Plant.

At the moment, Benavidez is expected to face Jose Uzcategui in January. Should the 25 year old Benavidez prove victorious in that endeavor, then he expects that a showdown with Plant to go down in the spring. “I think that’s the fight that’s going to happen in May,” Benavidez says in the FightHype interview. “It’s going to be a great fight. I feel that fight’s going to bring the best out of me. I’m just looking forward to it whenever it happens.” A Benavidez-Plant fight would be nothing if not interesting, for it presents a contrast in styles that fans might appreciate. Plant, being the boxer and Benavidez, with his nearly 90% knockout ratio, being the slugger.

“It’s going to be a fucking hundred percent fight every round. I feel like that’s ultimately what wins fights,” Benavidez says of his style. “I feel like my engine, my stamina, and my power are ultimately going to take over the fight.” Then again, Plant showed he could turn out the lights himself last weekend, when a perfectly placed left hook sent two time world titlist Dirrell down and out in the ninth of a scheduled 12. “It’s not the power of Caleb that I need to worry about,” Benavidez argues, adding that it’s Plant’s slick boxing skills that concern him. “That’s where the problems going to be, with me having to catch him and cut the ring off,” he adds.

For his own part, Plant wants a rematch with Canelo Alvarez, who he performed well against last year before being stopped in thunderous fashion in the 11th. Benavidez, though, makes his opinion clear. “The only way to get to Canelo is to get through me,” he insists. Benavidez is, after all, the WBC’s interim super middleweight champion. “If anybody’s going to get a shot at the (world) WBC title,” he says, “it’s me.” There is concern on Benavidez’ part, however, that boxing politics might get in his way. “I just hope they don’t try to screw me over and put Caleb in front (of the line to face Canelo),” he says.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
David Benavidez: "If Anybody’s Going To Get A Shot At The WBC Title, It’s Me"
October 18th
Ivan Golub Bests Wesley Tucker - Tucker's Corner Stops Bout After 4th Round
October 13th
Andy Dominguez Crushes Ricardo Caraballo Via First Round Knockout
October 13th
Preview: Bad Blood In London. Shields-Marshall; Mayer-Baumgardner
October 14th
All the Details: Jr. Middleweights: Ivan Golub vs. Wesley Tucker
October 13th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend