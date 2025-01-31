david benavidez-david morrell prediction

Connect with us

Published

By: Sean Crose

It’s the first major fight of the year: power punching light heavyweights David Morrell and David Benavidez will be squaring off tomorrow night in Las Vegas as the main event of a pay per view card. Although a minor title will be on the line, what’s really at stake here is the future. In a division currently controlled by Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol – who will engage in a rematch of their high stakes and controversial first bout next month – Benavides and Morrell arguably represent what’s next. Who will emerge victorious this weekend in Vegas, though? The truth is that this one is hard to call.

Looking at things objectively, one might lean toward Morrell, who appears to be the more skilled of the two. Yet Caleb Plant and Demetrious Andrade were both enormously skilled fighters who were eventually broken down by the strength of Benavidez’ blows. Yet, unlike Plant and Andrade, Morrell packs power in his punches as well. It’s worth wondering if Morrell’s combination of power and skill will give him the edge. Had Plant or Andrade been able to somehow hurt Benavidez, after all, the results of their fights may have been a lot different.

Then there’s the question of experience. Not only does the 29-0 Benavidez have 18 more fights than the 11-0 Morrell, he’s fought in the spotlight more than Morrell has. Sure enough, Saturday’s bout will receive more attention than any event Morrell has previously fought in. Such things have an impact. Benavidez has, at least to some degree, faced the heat of the bright lights. Not so with Morrell. While there’s no doubt Morrell is brimming with confidence, confidence can only take a person so far. Benavidez not only knows what it’s like to be in a high profile fight, he knows what it’s like to not have everything going his way the whole time. Plant and Andrade had their moments, after all.

So, whose going to win on Saturday? Again, it’s hard to predict. Both men have power to burn, and an extraordinary amount of self belief. Morrell has polished and refined skills. Benavidez, on the other gloved hand, has that experience…and that – I think – will ultimately make the difference. Both men may well have their moments and Benavidez may well even find himself in trouble. His ring experience, though, should pull him past the finish line in what should be a very close race.

Prediction: Benavidez by majority decision.

