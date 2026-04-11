Conor Benn did not wait long. Moments after his unanimous decision victory over Regis Prograis on Saturday night, the 29-year-old Brit grabbed the microphone and directed his attention to the fighter holding the belt he wants most.

“I want Ryan Garcia next,” Benn said in the ring on the Netflix broadcast. “Garcia, keep my belt warm. September, let’s go.”

Benn, who improved to 25-1 with a dominant 10-round decision over the former two-time super lightweight champion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, has been positioned as the WBC’s mandatory challenger to Garcia’s welterweight title for months. Saturday’s performance, while not the explosive stoppage some predicted, was exactly the kind of win designed to force the sanctioning body’s hand.

“Garcia I want my belt, keep my belt warm!” Benn repeated. “I think me and Ryan does a stadium. It’s a monstrous fight!!”

Garcia Responds Within Minutes

Garcia did not make Benn wait. Within minutes of the final bell, the WBC welterweight champion posted on X: “I’m down GARCIA VS BENN Let’s do it!!!!!!”

The post quickly surpassed 3.6 million views. Benn quote-posted Garcia’s response with a direct message of his own: “That belt is mine @RyanGarcia.”

The exchange marked the most direct public engagement between the two fighters to date. While Benn has been calling for the fight since Garcia captured the WBC title with a dominant decision over Mario Barrios in February, Garcia’s immediate and enthusiastic response represented a shift from the noncommittal posture champions typically take toward mandatory challengers.

The Buildup Has Been Building

Benn had sharpened the rhetoric heading into the Prograis fight. In pre-fight interviews earlier in the week, he acknowledged Garcia’s appeal while questioning his reliability.

“I think Garcia’s good for the sport of boxing, I think he’s a character and he’s entertaining, but he’s also a liability,” Benn said.

The comment captured the tension at the heart of the potential matchup. Garcia, 27, is one of boxing’s biggest commercial draws and a fighter whose career has been defined as much by turbulence outside the ring as brilliance inside it. His path to the WBC welterweight title ran through a failed drug test, a suspension, a loss to Efe Ajagba at heavyweight, and years of social media controversy before the Barrios performance finally delivered the world title his talent had always promised.

Benn’s career has carried its own complications, including a protracted doping investigation by the British Boxing Board of Control and UK Anti-Doping that clouded his reputation for the better part of two years. But with the Eubank Jr. rivalry behind him and a new promotional home with Zuffa Boxing, Benn is now singularly focused on the welterweight title picture.

Why the Fight Makes Sense

The commercial logic is obvious. Benn is the biggest draw in British boxing outside of the heavyweight division. Garcia is among the most followed athletes in the sport globally, with a social media reach that dwarfs most of his peers. A mandatory title fight between the two would carry crossover appeal that few welterweight matchups can match.

Benn’s mention of September and a stadium setting suggests he envisions the fight as a major UK event, likely at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium or Wembley. Garcia’s willingness to engage publicly, rather than deflect or ignore the callout, indicates at minimum an openness to the fight, though the distance between an enthusiastic post on X and a signed contract remains considerable.

The WBC has not yet formally ordered the mandatory defense, but Benn’s status as the organization’s top-ranked welterweight contender makes the directive a matter of when, not if. Garcia also has options. After the Barrios win, he called out WBO super lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson and has an open rematch clause with Devin Haney, the WBO welterweight titleholder. How Garcia and his team prioritize those options against the mandatory obligation will determine the timeline.

What Saturday Proved

Benn’s win over Prograis was not a career-defining performance, but it did not need to be. He controlled a tough, experienced former world champion over 10 rounds, weathered a bloody stretch caused by accidental headbutts, and pulled away decisively in the championship rounds with the kind of body work and sustained pressure that would test any welterweight in the division. The 98-92 scorecards across all three judges reflected a fighter who did exactly what was required without taking unnecessary risks.