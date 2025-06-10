Canelo Vs Crawford on Netflix is Official

Canelo Alvarez to Face Terence Crawford in Blockbuster Riyadh Season Showdown on Netflix

Las Vegas, NV – June 10, 2025 – A historic boxing event is set to unfold as Saul “Canelo” Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs) will take on undefeated superstar Terence “Bud” Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) in a unified super middleweight championship fight on Saturday, September 13, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The fight will stream live globally on Netflix at no additional cost to its 300+ million subscribers.

Announced today by HE Turki Alalshikh, Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority and President of the Saudi Boxing Federation, the event marks a collaboration with Dana White and Sela to promote this highly anticipated matchup. A three-city international press tour will kick off in Riyadh on Friday, June 20, followed by stops in New York on Sunday, June 22, and Las Vegas on Friday, June 27.

Alalshikh stated, “On September 13, Canelo and Crawford, two legends of boxing, will finally compete against each other in the fight of the century. Alongside Dana White and Sela, we will deliver something truly incredible in Las Vegas for fans around the world to enjoy through Netflix.”

Dana White added, “Turki wants to make the biggest fights that the fans want to see in boxing, and this is right up my alley. Are you kidding me that the first boxing fight I’m going to get to promote is Canelo vs. Crawford? It’s literally a once-in-a-lifetime fight.”

Canelo expressed his excitement, saying, “I’m super happy to be making history again and this time on a Riyadh Season Card that will be broadcast on Netflix. On September 13, I’m ready to show once again that I am the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world.”

Crawford echoed the sentiment, stating, “My perfect record speaks for itself. I am the best fighter in the world and no matter the opponent or weight class, I have always come out on top. On September 13, my hand will be raised once again as the world watches greatness.”

This event, part of the Riyadh Season, promises to be a global spectacle, with full details to be released as the press tour progresses.