Canelo-Crawford Official For September

By: Sean Crose

It was a very, VERY bad night of boxing. William Scull faced Canelo Alvarez for the undisputed super middleweight championship of the world…and Scull decided to run. Not to strategically avoid Canelo. To run. Strangely enough, the man would have done well if he just worked his jab more. There’s nothing wrong with fighting a defensive fighter…but you have to move more than just your legs. There has to be a degree of engagement involved. Fortunately, the fight is now over and there’s a new fight to look forward to.

For after winning Saturday’s match, Canelo stood in the ring in Saudi Arabia, along with Turki Al-Sheikh and American great Terence Crawford. Why? Because they were officially announcing the highly anticipated Canelo-Crawford fight, which the world learned will be going down at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on September 12th. After a tough weekend that saw a boring Canelo bout the night after Devin Haney won an even more boring match in New York City, some interesting fights are much needed.