Canelo Alvarez Defeats An Overly Cautious William Scull

By: Sean Crose:

The legendary 62-2-2 super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez fought for the first time in Saudi Arabia Saturday, facing the 23-0 undefeated IBF super middleweight titlist William Scull. Scull wasn’t expected to win despite a considerable height advantage, but few had expected Rolly Romero to defeat Ryan Garcia the previous night, either. So many expected Canelo to win on Saturday that there was already talk during the DAZN broadcast of a September fight between the red haired star and American great Terence Crawford.

The first of the scheduled twelve rounds saw Canelo firing little, but patiently stalking his pray. A pair of solid body shots likely won the second for Canelo. Scull may have taken the third due to being the more active fighter. Scull went on to be the more active fighter in the fourth, as well, but he was moving around so much it was hard to give him the nod at round’s end. Strange as it may have seemed, Scull continued to perform well in the fifth. Scull avoided Canelo so much in the sixth that the fight was rather boring.

Canelo worked the body well in the seventh while Scull picked and ran (yes, he was pretty much running). Canelo landed to the body a few times in the eighth while Scull ran and picked at will. Scull would have been very effective, but he didn’t throw enough. Canelo hit Scull with enough power enough times in the ninth to take the round. Scull ran so much in the tenth that Canelo shook his head at the end of the round. Scull ran throughout the eleventh, then was told by his corner in between rounds to keep it up.

Canelo dominated the twelfth. He was then rewarded a Unanimous Decision win. Afterward, Canelo and Crawford was announced for September- some good news on a frustrating night of boxing.