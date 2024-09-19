Connect with us

Can Daniel Dubois Defeat Anthony Joshua?

Oleksandr Usyk Detained, released by polish authorities

Time to shine: joshua, dubois express confidence during grand london arrival

"Mentality is the most important thing for me." ANthony joshua is zoned in on besting daniel dubois this weekend

Canelo Alvarez Tops Edgar Berlanga in a surprsingly entertaining fight

Published

By: Sean Crose

The answer to the question: “Can Daniel Dubois defeat Anthony Joshua?” is pretty simple – yes, he most certainly can. In the sport of boxing, anyone can beat anyone on a given night. Yet a more narrow question: “What are Dubois’ chances of actually defeating Joshua?” is far more interesting. When Dubois and Joshua square off Saturday night in London, the world will see a battle between a current heavyweight titlist and a two time former heavyweight titlist. And while it’s true a future battle for the illusive undisputed heavyweight championship of the world might be at stake, there’s even more on the line for these two men – for the loser will be far less relevant leaving the ring on Saturday than he was upon entering it.

Joshua will most likely slip between the ropes at Wembley Stadium the favorite this weekend. Again, though, how big a chance in there that Joshua’s fellow Brit Dubois can pull off the upset? Honestly? A pretty good one. Dubois may not be as popular or decorated as Joshua, but the man is a very good fighter. That bout he had a while back with Oleksandr Usyk? The referee might have cost Dubois the fight after ruling that a knockdown came from a low blow. Watch the clip on YouTube as many times as you want – there’s arguably clear evidence that Dubois knocked Usyk down with a body shot rather than with a submarine punch.

No matter that the brilliant Usyk went on to win the fight – he’s Oleksandr Usyk, after all – the truth remains Dubois put the defending champion on the mat, and may well have kept him there for the ten count (Usyk was clearly hurt) had the referee ruled differently. When one considers the fact that Usyk has defeated Joshua twice himself, one has to give Dubois a solid chance of pulling off the upset this weekend. Dubois possesses speed, accuracy, and a great amount of power, so much power that only one of the men he’s defeated have gone the distance with him.

Let’s not forget Joshua, however, a man who is still having perhaps one of the most stellar careers in boxing. He’s won heavyweight belts, then lost them, then won them back, only to lose them again…only to change trainers and emerge like a pugilistic phoenix some time later, ferocious and rejuvenated. Dubois may indeed best Joshua Saturday in London, but it certainly won’t be easy for him.

