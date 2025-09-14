Callum Walsh Decisions Fernando Vargas

By: Sean Crose

In a battle of undefeateds, the 14-0 Callum Walsh battled the 17-0 Fernando Vargas Jr in a 10 rounder at super middleweight on Saturday night. Theirs was the comain event on the insanely anticipated Canelo Alvarez-Terence Crawford superfight card. Walsh hit the mat in the first, but it was a slip rather than a knockdown. The second saw Walsh sticking and moving. Vargas zapped with his jab in the third while Walsh worked the body. The fourth and fifth were less than enthralling. The sixth saw each man sticking to his strategy.

The seventh was close, though Vargas may have edged with with effective punching. By the eighth it was clear that the fight would come down to what style of boxing the judge’s favored -high output boxing or boxing that relied on sharp punching. Walsh was letting his hands go to good effect in the ninth. Vargas picked up the pace in the tenth and final round. Was it enough, though? According to the judges, it wasn’t. Walsh got the unanimous decision win.