Caleb Plant-David Benavidez Set For March

Posted on 01/19/2023

By: Sean Crose

Former super middleweight world titlist Caleb Plant will be facing David Benavidez in the main event of a March 25th Showtime pay per view card. The fight, which will reportedly go down at the MGM Grand in Vegas, has long been expected. Indeed, Plant reported late last year that the match had been signed. Still, an actual date and location provides the public with a needed sense of certainty. This is boxing, after all, a sport where anything can’t happen (that wasn’t a typo).

Plant once held the IBF world super middleweight title, a belt he lost to Canelo Alvarez in a grueling 2021 battle. Since that time, the man has come back, thrashing Anthony Dirrell late last year in explosive fashion. With that in mind, Plant is hoping to once again get Canelo in the ring, not only to avenge the lone loss on his resume but to perhaps earn the title of undisputed super middleweight champion, which Canelo currently holds. Although he blasted out Dirrell in the ninth round last October, Plant is more known for his ring skills than for his fight ending power.

Benavidez, on the other hand, is known for being a knockout machine. All but three of the man’s 26 wins have come within the distance. In fact, the last time a Benavidez fight went to the judge’s scorecards was back in early 2018 – 6 fights ago. Like Plant, the 26 year old Phoenix native would love to square off against Canelo. First, however, he’ll have to get past the 22-1 former world titlist. If nothing else, this fight should showcase a battle of contrasting styles. Perhaps even more intriguing is the fact that neither fighter appears to care much for the other.

The winner of this bout will be in possession of the Interim WBC super middleweight title, which is currently held by Benavidez. The winner will also become Canelo’s WBC mandatory, so it isn’t like nothing is on the line here. Overall, though, this is an interesting matchup (at least on paper) between two quality contenders who will have a lot at stake in the bout. Judging by the way Plant handled Dirrell and the way Benavidez blasted out David Lemieux in his last ring battle, this could be a very entertaining throwdown. Will it be enough to impress Canelo, though? The answer to that question will come on March 25th.

