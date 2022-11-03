Caleb Plant-David Benavidez Fight Reportedly Signed

By: Sean Crose

It appears that boxing fans might have finally gotten some good news after a very tough few weeks where highly anticipated fights like Tyson Fury-Anthony Joshua and Errol Spence-Terence Crawford have fallen through. Former super middleweight world titlist Caleb Plant announced on social media Thursday that he has signed to fight another former super middleweight world titlist, David Benavidez. “I went and MADE it happen,” Plant stated on Twitter. “Contract signed. See you next year.”

Mike Coppinger of ESPN posted that “a source tells ESPN that Benavidez has also signed a contract. Super middleweight fight expected to land in January. ” If this news proves to be true, fans will be looking at a very solid start to 2023 after a challenging ending to 2022. Benavidez is both undefeated and hard hitting while Plant, whose only loss was to Canelo Alvarez, is a highly skilled ring tactician. A match between these men would provide an interesting contrast in styles.