Kurt Scoby vs Hank Lundy, Brian Ceballo, Headline BoxingInsider’s Next Card June 29 at Sony Hall in Times Square

Posted on 06/07/2023

Undefeated New Yorker Kurt Scoby will face his toughest test to date when he goes up against battle tested and Philly Tough Hammerin’ Hank Lundy in an eight-round super lightweight match-up in the June 29 main event at Sony Hall.

The event will be streamed live, not behind a pay wall, but for FREE, like boxing used to be, on BoxingInsider’s various platforms.

In the co-featured bout, Brooklyn’s Brian Ceballo returns to Sony Hall following a successful April win, this time battling Mitch Charles in an eight-round super welterweight tilt. In a neighborhood war, Long Islanders Terell Bostic and Mathew Gonzalez will brawl for a scheduled eight rounds at super lightweight.

Rounding out the card, undefeated New Yorker Arnold Gonzalez will face-off against The Bronx’ Issouf Kinda in an eight-round welterweight bout; Northern Ireland’s Feargal “Fearless” McCrory will fight in a six-round lightweight bout, and Ridgewood’s Raymond “The Scientist” Cuadrado will fight in a four-round super featherweight bout against Dominican Yeuri Andujar.

Kurt Scoby (11-0, 9 KOs) from New York, NY is on a six KO streak. The 27-year-old made his professional debut in 2020 and will be facing his toughest test to date against the rugged Hammerin Hank Lundy (31-13, 14 KOs), who was born and raised in Philadelphia. Lundy, who challenged Terence Crawford in a world welterweight title fight, has also fought fomer champions John Molina Jr., Chop Chop Corley, Thomas Dulorme and Viktor Postol.

Brooklyn’s Brian Ceballo (14-1, 7 KOs) is a five-time New York Golden Gloves champion and former WBO Inter-Continental welterweight champion. Ceballo made his Sony Hall debut in April and won a unanimous decision in front of a raucous crowd. The twenty-nine-year-old Mitch Louis-Charles (7-3-2, 4 KOs) is from Quebec, Canada and is coming off a big knockout win in January at Mohegan Sun.

Terell Bostic (7-1, 1 KO), a Long Islander, was born and raised in Wyandanch, NY. He made his pro debut in 2015 and is on a five fight win streak. In his last bout at Sony Hall on February 23, Bostic came away with a unanimous decision win. Matthew “Lefty Gunz” Gonzalez (12-0-1, 8KOs) from Ridgewood, NY was undefeated going into his last fight at Madison Square Garden. That result was a majority decision draw, which left him ‘only’ unbeaten.

Arnold Gonzalez (11-0, 6 KOs) from New York, NY made his pro debut in 2019 and won the Universal Boxing Organization Inter-Continental welterweight title on November 20, 2021, and successfully defended (TKO4) that title in December.

The Bronx’ Issouf “Volcano” Kinda (18-6, 7 KOs), made his pro debut in 2009 and is a former New York State super lightweight champion.

Two undefeated fighters will round out the card. Former Boxing Union of Ireland Lightweight Champion Feargal “Fearless” McCrory (14-0, 7 KOs) from Northern Ireland will fight in a six-round lightweight bout against Gerffred Ngayot (6-1, 5 KOs) from Buffalo; and Raymond “The Scientist” Cuadrado (7-0, 3 KOS) from Ridgewood, NY, will fight in a four-round super featherweight bout against Yeuri Andujar (5-5-1, 3 KOs).

This edition of Broadway Boxing will air on SNY on a delayed basis and will stream live and free on BoxingInsiders social media the way boxing was intended.

