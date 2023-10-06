BoxingInsider Returns To Times Square Tues Night Oct 10 With A Stacked Local Card

Boxing Insider Returns to Times Square for a night of local fights October 10th at Sony Hall

10/6/2023- New York a NYC’s newest promoter Boxing Insider Promotions Returns Tuesday October 10 at Sony Hall, for its 7th professional boxing show in Times Square featuring some of the top local fighters in NY in the heart of Broadway.

Cletus “The Hebrew Hammer” Seldin is making his long anticipated return.

In keeping with their commitment to female boxing there will be one of the best fighters in action, Chrtistina Cruz makes her second appearance at a Boxing Insider event.

Rounding out the card is Micheal Hughes, Christian Otero, and Famous Wilson.

“We launched this series last year with a strong female headliner in Heather Hardy and we are continuing the tradition featuring NYC’s most decorated female fighters with Christina Cruz at BoxingInsider Fight Night.” Said promoter Larry Goldberg

“In addition, I am really excited to feature the long-anticipated return of Cletus Seldin as well we are bringing back Micheal Hughes and Christian Otero who are all matched in competitive fights. Oct 10 will be another highly entertaining night of club fights in the heart of Broadway.”

-The Fights-

Cletus Seldin (26-0-1) makes his return after a 22 month layoff when he fights Patrick Okine (21-5-2) Superlight (8rds)

Church Street Boxing’s Micheal Hughes (4-1) returns to fight the very tough Christopher Burroughs (4-6-2) Superlight (6rds)

Hells Kitchen’s Christina Cruz (5-0) is scheduled to fight against Josefina Vega 9/7/0 Superfly (6×2 rds)

The Colorful Christian Otero (5-4-0) is fighting a rematch from the amateurs against Carlos Marrero (5-8-3) Light (6rds)

Long Island’s Famous Wilson 2/0/0 looks to make a splash against Derrick Vann 4/8/0 Middle (4ds)

In addition to an exciting night of boxing, Larry Holmes, former heavyweight champion will be in attendance. Holmes is considered by many boxing experts as one of top-ten greatest heavyweights of all time.

Tickets priced at $95-$325 are on sale now and can be purchased at Ticketweb. https://www.ticketweb.com/event/boxing-insider-fight-night-sony-hall-tickets/13497418

They will “go toe to toe”” on Tuesday, October 10th, at Sony Hall, in the heart of Times Square, Manhattan. The doors open at 6:30pm, with the first fight scheduled for 7:30pm.

This event will air for free on BoxingInsider.com

ABOUT BOXING INSIDER

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing news and information destination, Boxing Insider has recently transitioned into the promotional business. This will be Boxing Insider’s seventh professional boxing promotion. It has promoted one amateur boxing event and six professional events, all at Sony Hall, Times Square, New York, NY.

