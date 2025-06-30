Boxing Insider Returns To Tropicana Atlantic City with WBC title on July 25

Boxing Insider delivers a summer night of boxing at Tropicana Atlantic City on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 7 PM, showcasing a WBC Junior Flyweight title fight between Andy Dominguez and Byron Rojas, a heavyweight fight with Roney Hines and Devin Rodriguez, and tri-state stars Daiyaan Butt, Jacob Solis, and Bruce Seldon streamed live on DAZN. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

Tickets: https://www. ticketmaster.com/boxing- insider-live-professional- boxing-atlantic-city-new- jersey-07-25-2025/event/ 02006296DC4E6DB4

Main Event: Andy Dominguez vs. Byron Rojas**

Bronx-born, Las Vegas-trained Andy Dominguez (12-1, 6 KOs) takes on Byron Rojas (24-4-3, 12 KOs) for the WBC US Junior Light Flyweight Silver title. Fresh off a strong victory against Angel Geovanny Meza Morales at Boxing Insider’s Sony Hall event in December 2024, Dominguez looks to climb the flyweight ranks. Rojas, a seasoned contender, aims to test Dominguez in a closely matched regional title bout.

Featured Fighters:

– Daiyaan Butt: Philadelphia’s super lightweight (20-2) combines technical skill and power. A Temple University graduate and technology risk consultant, Butt, trained by Raul Rivas, is set to perform.

– Roney Hines vs. Devin Vargas: Undefeated heavyweight Roney Hines (14-0-1, 8 KOs), standing 6’6” with an 80-inch reach, meets former Olympian Devin Vargas in an eight-round bout. Presented in association with DiBella Entertainment.

– Jacob Solis: A New York City favorite, Solis returns for his fifth Boxing Insider appearance, targeting his seventh knockout with his notable power.

– Bruce “The AC Express” Seldon: Son of boxing legend Bruce Seldon, he makes his fourth Tropicana appearance, competing in his first six-round bout.

– **Julio Sanchez III: Pleasantville’s hometown fighter, after a strong pro debut in March, faces veteran Alexander Stone.

– Christian Ortiz: Philadelphia’s undefeated welterweight (4-0, 4 KOs) will display his knockout ability.

– Cali Box: From Franklin Township, New Jersey, Box returns to Tropicana after defeating Victor Pradis on March 22.

“We’re thrilled to return to Tropicana Atlantic City, the best venue in town for boxing, slots, and restaurants, with a stacked summer fight night down the shore, featuring Andy Dominguez vs. Byron Rojas for a WBC title and some of my favorites including Jacob Solis, Bruce Seldon, and Daiyaan Butt” said Larry Goldberg, Boxing Insider Promoter.

Tickets: Available at Ticketmaster

https://www.ticketmaster.com/boxing-insider-live-professional-boxing-atlantic-city-new-jersey-07-25-2025/event/02006296DC4E6DB4.

Prices: $52, $79, $104, $129, $154, $204.

**Special Thanks**: Medical Aesthetic Center of Marmora, ACBreakz, Azad Watches on W. 47th, and Decked NYC.

Additional announcements will be shared soon. Card is subject to change.