Boxing Insider Returns to Tropicana AC July 25

Boxing Insider’s award-winning club series continues to power Atlantic City’s boxing resurgence with another thrilling showcase of Tri-State talent in the Tropicana Atlantic City Showroom on Friday, July 25, 2025, at 7pm, broadcast live on DAZN worldwide.

Headlining the event, Exciting Top NYC Contender Andy Dominguez faces the veteran Bryon Rojas for the vacant WBC US Silver Junior Flyweight title in a real 50/50 slugfest already featuring trash-talking and promising to be an action-packed affair.

In the co-attraction, top heavyweight Rony Hines competes in his 16th fight, an 8-round match, continuing his quest to dominate the division.

Bruce “The AC Express” 2.0 Seldon, a one-man wrecking crew and son of legendary Bruce Seldon, returns for his fourth Tropicana Atlantic City appearance, competing in his first six-round bout.

Christian Ortiz, an undefeated welterweight from Philadelphia with 4 knockouts in 4 fights, is set to showcase his explosive power on the upcoming fight card.

Pleasantville’s Julio Sanchez III returns to fight at home after a strong professional debut in March is matched with veteran of 7 fights Alexander Stone.

Cali Box, hailing from Franklin Township, New Jersey, returns to Tropicana Atlantic City after a dominant knockout win over Victor Pradis on March 22, 2025, ready to unleash his relentless welterweight power again.

New York’s Blake Hendershott debuts against Austin Spivey to open the night.

More exciting fights and fighters to be added to the card.

“We’re excited to feature Andy Dominguez taking on Bryon Rojas in a true 50/50 title fight for the WBC US Silver Junior Flyweight belt, alongside heavyweight prospect Rony Hines before he goes global, and New Jersey favorites Bruce Seldon, Julio Sanchez III, and Cali Box in action-packed bouts at Tropicana Atlantic City,” said Larry Goldberg, Boxing Insider Promoter.

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster (https://www.ticketmaster.com/event/02006084F7B26A22) and the Tropicana Atlantic City Box Office. Prices: $52, $79, $104, $129, $154, $204.

Special Thanks to Medical Aesthetic Center of Marmora, ACBreakz, Azad Watches on W. 47th, and Decked NYC.

Card Subject to change