Boxing Insider Promotions Returns To Atlantic CityThis Friday

Get ready for an unforgettable night of boxing action as Boxing Insider Promotions brings its largest card to date to the Tropicana in Atlantic City this Friday, November 7. Featuring a stacked 10-fight lineup with NABF title action, three heavyweight clashes, local New Jersey prospects, and blue-chip talents, this event promises non-stop excitement for fight fans. The full card will be streamed live on DAZN, ensuring global access to the thrills.

Headlining the evening is Atlantic City’s own Justin Figueroa, the undefeated hometown hero with a perfect 13-0 record, including 9 knockouts. Known as “Mr Atlantic City” this super-welterweight sensation has overcome adversity, and is set to dazzle his hometown fans as he battles Jose Perdomo for the NABF Title.

The card also boasts **three massive heavyweight bouts** sure deliver fireworks.

Otto Wallin vs. Chris Thomas: The battle-tested Swedish powerhouse Wallin (27-3, 15 KOs) brings international experience, having gone the distance with legends like Tyson Fury and faced Anthony Joshua and Derek Chisora.

Bruce Seldon Jr. vs. Jose Medina: Carrying on his father’s legacy—former heavyweight champion Bruce Seldon—Seldon Jr. (7-0) is an undefeated prospect from New Jersey. After a successful amateur career and a detour into football, where he won a state championship, he’s back in the ring.

Josh Popper vs. Trevor Kotera: New York heavyweight prospect Popper, a former standout football player from Atlantic City (Holy Spirit High School state champs), turned pro with a bang after dominating amateurs, winning the 2023 New York Ring Masters and Boxing Tournament titles. Trained by pros and running his own gym, Bredwinners.

New Jersey’s top prospects take center stage:

– Lia Lewandowski vs. Chantel Sumral

– Julio Sanchez vs. Mike Randolph

Rounding out the night are blue-chip prospects showcasing the future of the sport:

– Nathan Lugo vs. Diego Iablonski

– Yoel Angeloni vs. Brandon Campos

– Elijiah Lugo vs. Jose Silva

– Patrick O’Conner vs. Anthony Trejo

Doors open at 6 p.m., with the first bell ringing at 6:30 p.m. This is Boxing Insider Promotions’ biggest event yet in Atlantic City, delivering high-energy fights from start to finish with 10 action packed fights.

