Boxing Insider Promotions Returns to Atlantic City For Andy Dominguez – Byron Rojas Throwdown

By: Sean Crose

Boxing returns to Atlantic City on Friday night as Boxing Insider Promotions hosts a live card at the famous Tropicana casino. This will be the latest in a string of events Boxing Insider has hosted the famed hotel. This week’s card will be aired Friday night on DAZN starting at 7:00 p.m. and will feature the 12-1 Andy Dominguez in a scheduled 10 round flyweight affair against the 29-4-3 Byron Rojas. Both fighters have made weight which is good news for the promotion. Nelvin Rodriguez led Boxing Insider to have to cancel a card last spring thanks to not making weight.

No lack of professionalism could be found on the eve of Dominguez’ fight with Rojas however. Dominguez is the picture of an up-and-coming athlete with just one loss on a very impressive resume. What’s more, Rojas himself has already fought for a world championship, so he’s well aware of what it takes to be able to make weight in order to perform as effectively as possible. It should make for an interesting fight, not just because of the names involved, but also because of the differing skill set each man brings to the ring.

Dominguez fights out of a strange crouch which makes him hard to hit. He also has excellent footwork and has the mean streak needed to finish a wounded opponent off. Rojas, too, has excellent footwork. He also has a jab that’s rather impressive and an ability to employ effective aggression. Although obviously not a big man, Rojas has shown he’s able to lean in on an opponent, particularly when that opponent is against the ropes. He’s an experienced man Rojas, someone who Dominguez will have to employ his a-game with if he hopes to win on Friday night.

The truth is that Friday’s match is important for both men. Dominguez certainly doesn’t want to be defeated by an old hand like Rojas and Rojas does not need another loss on his resume. One of the things that makes club fights interesting is that each fight means a great deal for the fighters involved. Most importantly, however, they show which up-and-comer is good and which veteran still has enough to remain in the business, and perhaps even succeed further in it. Friday’s main event may well be a make or break moment for each fighter, which means it’s a high stakes affair no matter which way one looks at it.