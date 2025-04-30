Boxing Insider Brings Exciting Night of Club Boxing Featuring Andy Dominguez May 9 to NYC

**Boxing Insider Promotions Returns to Sony Hall on May 9!**

Join us in Times Square for an electrifying night of boxing as Boxing Insider Promotions hosts its 12th event at Sony Hall. Witness the next generation of boxing stars in action!

**Main Event: WBC US Silver Junior Flyweight Championship (10 Rounds)**

Andy Dominguez (12-1, 6 KOs) vs. Nelvis Rodriguez (10-2, 5 KOs)

**Co-Main Event: Undefeated Women’s Lightweight Bout (8 Rounds)**

Catherine Aiura (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. Peggy Whitmore (5-0, 1 KO)

**Featured Fights (6 Rounds):**

– **Pro Debut**: Puerto Rican prospect Yandiel Lozano vs. Eric Howard

*Co-promoted with Queensbury Boxing and Shelly Finkel*

– Yoel Angeloni (5-0, 3 KOs) vs. William Davis



– Blake Hendershott (Pro Debut) vs. Austin Spivey

**Event Details:**

📅 **Date**: Friday, May 9, 2025

📍 **Venue**: Sony Hall, 235 W. 46th St., Manhattan

🕡 **Doors Open**: 6:30 p.m. ET | **First Bout**: 7:30 p.m. ET

📺 **Stream Live**: DAZN

🎟 **Tickets on Sale Now**: Available at Ticketweb

https://www.ticketweb.com/event/fight-night-in-times-square-sony-hall-tickets/14390463?pl=sonyhall&REFID=250509artist

Don’t miss New York City’s only regular club boxing series! Come see thrilling matchups and rising stars at Sony Hall.