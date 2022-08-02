Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Bob Arum On Tyson Fury: “He’s On Hold Pending The Outcome Of The Usyk Fight With Joshua”

Posted on 08/02/2022

By: Sean Crose

“He’s on hold pending the outcome of the Usyk fight with Joshua,” promoter Bob Arum told FightHype of his fighter, WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury. There have been many questions regarding the towering Englishman since his destruction of longtime contender Dillian Whyte last spring in the UK. Fury has said he’s retired, but then has suggested that he might return. As always with Fury, nothing is set in stone. Even the rumor that Fury isn’t allowed to return to the United States because of his connection to reputed crime boss Daniel Kinahan hasn’t been verified.

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

“I’ve heard the same thing,” said Arum, “that they can’t get into the United States because of the Kinahan situation, but again, I’m told that may not be case.” Arum went on to make it clear that he believes Fury would feel unsatisfied if he never fought the winner of Usyk-Joshua 2, which goes down later this month. The winner, after all, will be all that stands between Fury and the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world. Fury has the WBC and lineal belt, but Usyk presently holds the IBF, WBA, and WBO belts – belts he won off of, and might subsequently lose to – Joshua.

“I think he (Fury) doesn’t want to leave that unfinished,” said Arum, referring to the task of becoming undisputed heavyweight champion. “But again, that’s up to him and I haven’t pressed him…we will once the Usyk-Joshua fight has happened.” There was talk of a future undisputed heavyweight title bout going down in Saudi Arabia, just as Usyk-Joshua 2 will be in a few weeks. Saudi Arabia’s reputation as a human rights violator, though, has raised some eyebrows now that the kingdom is hosting major fights.

“Would I do a fight in Saudi Arabia?” Arum asked rhetorically. “Yeah, I’d do a fight in Saudi Arabia.” Still, Arum said he strongly disapproved of the murder of American journalist Jamal Khashoggi. “I’d much rather do a fight in the UK,” he said. Fury was supposed to face Joshua for the undisputed heavyweight crown last year in Saudi Arabia. Yet an American judge stepped in and ruled that Fury must fight longtime Fury foe Deontay Wilder instead. Although Fury emerged subsequently victorious from a war with Wilder, Joshua ended up losing his titles to Usky in his next fight, proving that nothing is certain in the sport of boxing – especially as it applies to the heavyweight division.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 60: Boxinginsider Promotes Its First Event Recap
May 11th
EP 59: BoxingInsider Fight Night Hype
April 27th
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Danny Garcia Outclasses Jose Benavidez
July 31st
Like Danny Garcia, Jose Benavidez Jr Is Looking To Rejuvenate His Career
July 28th
Keith Thurman Channels Muhammad Ali: "I’m Too Pretty, I'm Too Blessed DSG Can Never Pass The Keith Thurman Test!"
August 1st
Danny Garcia Steps Into The Unknown
July 25th
Johnny Nelson On Deontay Wilder Returning To The Ring: "I Still Doubt It"
July 23rd

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend