Are Tank Davis And Mayweather Promotions About To Part Ways?

By: Sean Crose

There fighting styles might not be similar, but it’s hard to argue that the names Floyd Mayweather and Gervonta “Tank” Davis represent standout talents. Mayweather ruled over boxing for over a decade, his slick, nearly impenetrable defense putting him on a par with such defensive masters as Pernell Whitaker and Willie Pep. Davis, on the other hand, employs his lightning speed to pulverizing effect – just ask Leo Sana Cruz. Yet the two men have had something else in common besides talent – a successful partnership. Although Davis hasn’t reached the level of stardom Mayweather did, there’s no doubt he’s one of the most closely followed fighters on the planet.

Now, though, it looks like the Mayweather-Davis partnership might (“might” being the operative word here) be winding down Davis has a fight on May 28th against Rolly Romerez that will highlight a par per view card. Once that fight is done, however, the contract Davis has with Mayweather’s promotional company (Mayweather is President, Leonard Ellerbe is the CEO) runs out. And Davis is giving hints that not all is well between he and his promoter. “My contract is up, that’s why they want me to fight this clown so bad,” the Baltimore native tweeted Thursday. It’s hard to imagine who the man could have been referring to, if not Mayweather Promotions and Ramirez, who, like him, fights under the Mayweather banner.

To be sure, Davis has taken his share of criticism for reputedly not fighting to his level. Santa Cruz was unquestionably the man’s biggest fight, though the popular Santa Cruz was seven years older than Davis. Add in the fact that Davis’ last fight, against Isaac Cruz in December, was much closer than people thought it might be and it’s understandable that the criticism might start to take its toll. No one, after all, wants to be accused of being carefully managed by his handlers. Yet that’s the very accusation that’s essentially being lobbed Davis’ way.

“I’d love to fight Gervonta Davis,” lightweight titlist George Kamabosos said this week, “but he ain’t going to fight in Australia (Kambosos homeland)…maybe after I kick his ass in his hometown as well.” Kambosos then went on to trash Davis’ May 28th bout with Romero at Brooklyn’s Barclay’s Center. “That’s not a big fight at all,” Kambosos quipped. “The other guy, I’m not even sure who he is… Tank will destroy him and you’ll never hear of this kid again.” In other words, Davis is being handed an easy touch while Kambosos himself is going on to likely face fellow titlist Devin Haney.

Such criticism may or may not be fair, but it seems to be stinging Davis…along, no doubt, with some other things that only behind the scene players might have knowledge of.