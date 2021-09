In what appeared to be a night in which things didn’t go his way, Campbell Hatton (4-0, 0 KOs) was fortunate enough to walk away with his undefeated record intact.

Campbell’s late replacement opponent, Sonni Martinez (2-5, 0 KOs), pushed the pace, bullied the undefeated prospect and seemed to use remarkable ring generalship to his advantage. In the end, however, the work of Martinez wasn’t rewarded as he handed a close decision defeat on the night.