Anthony Joshua: “This Is The Best Fight Card In History”

By: Sean Crose

Trainer Ben Davison has trained his share of champions – WBC and lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury being perhaps the biggest (in more ways than one). Now, however, Davison is training another heavyweight of note – former WBO, IBF, and WBA heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. It will be interesting to see how well the noted ring general will work work with the towering Londoner. Joshua, after all, has lost two of his last three fights, both times to Oleksandr Usyk, who took away Joshua’s belts before defending those belts successfully in their rematch. Now however, Joshua has a chance to once again impress, as he’s set to face Otto Wallin, who gave Fury almost more than the “Gypsy King” could handle a few year’s back, Saturday in Saudi Arabia.

Of course, Joshua-Wallin isn’t the only fight to be going down this weekend in the Middle Eastern Kingdom. Former WBC champ Deontay Wilder will be squaring off against former WBO heavyweight champ Joseph Parker, and that is only one of the numerous fights that will go down on the same card as Joshua-Wallin. It’s a loaded event, to be sure. And a relevant one. Should Joshua and Wilder prove victorious, there is a very high likelihood that the two men will square off early next year. Since teaming up with Davison, however, Joshua has taken part training with numerous fighters simultaneously.

“In terms of camp, I respect all the fighters,” Joshua says. “They’ve been there before me. To go in there, I’m aware I’ve got to be respectful of their space. I’m not in there like the big Charlie like, ‘yeah, I’m here now.’ Nah. I respect everyone there. I show them love.” Joshua indicates that it’s about more than just the individual fighter. “I’m a big supporter of boxing,” he says. “Everyone wants to do well. Everyone wants to push themselves.”

Joshua not only trains alongside his team mates, he trains with them. “Me and Jeamie TKV (Tshikeva), we do our crunches and our abs together, me and Leigh Wood do circuits together, Shabaz, Pat, Luke, and all of the other boys in there. I respect the coaches, as well.” Ultimately, Joshua and his team mates are aware of how significant this weekend’s stacked card is, not only for the careers of those involved, but for the sport heading into 2024. “This is the best fight card in history,” Joshua says. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen one like this.”