Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT Buy Tickets

Anthony Joshua-Otto Wallin; Deontay Wilder-Joseph Parker Reportedly In Works For December 26th In Saudi Arabia

Posted on 11/11/2023

By: Sean Crose

If reports are to be believed, former world heavyweight titlists Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua may finally share the ring. Sadly, however, they won’t be facing each other. If the news first reported by Dan Rafael is true, Wilder and Joshua might have separate matches when they headline an intriguing card on December 23d in Saudi Arabia. The opponents for each man, should the plans actually go through, are pretty interesting. Wilder and Joshua may not be facing each other, but they they won’t be facing hacks either.

Image

Joshua might be squaring off against Otto Wallin, who gave Tyson Fury a hell of a time when they threw down a few years back. Wilder, on the other hand, might be battling former world titlist Joseph Parker. Make no mistake about it…these are quality matchups. Fans would naturally prefer Joshua and Wilder fight each other next month, but this potential card is worthy of attention none the less. Why? Because the underdog has a chance of winning in each fight.

Some still feel that Joshua is damaged goods since having been bested twice by Oleksandr Usyk. Wilder, on the other hand, hasn’t fought in over a year. What’s more, two of his last three fights saw him getting stopped within the distance by Fury. While it’s true neither of these pairings would be that big a deal alone, the fact these fights may share the same card makes things exciting. Things are nothing if not in flux in the current heavyweight division, and there’s no telling who will end up on top when the dust settles, although Usyk might be the running favorite at this point.

On top of the heavies, it’s also being said that light heavyweight titlist – and Canelo Alvarez conqueror – Dmitry Bivol might appear on the proposed card as well, possibly taking on Richard Rivera. Yet another heavyweight, contender Daniel Dubois, may appear on the Christmas week card, also.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
IBF Strips Crawford Of Welterweight Title
November 9th
The Return Of Jermall Charlo
November 3rd
Oscar De La Hoya Believes David Benavidez Bests Canelo Alvarez: “I Think He Knocks Him Out.”
November 6th
Felix Verdejo Given Two Life Sentences For 2021 Killing Of Girlfriend And Unborn Child
November 3rd
“You Make Excuses Like A Little F—–g Girl.” Jose Benavidez Attacks Jermall Charlo For Reported Emotional Health Issues
November 7th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend