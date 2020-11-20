Angel Garcia On Terence Crawford’s Performance Against Kell Brook: “They Act Like He Just Beat Superman”

By: Hans Themistode

Fans and media members continue to play matchmaker. Fantasy matchups between unified welterweight champion Errol Spence Jr. and fellow belt holders Terence Crawford and Manny Pacquiao, continue to be on mostly everyone’s mind.

While it’s fun to discuss who would win those contests, the never-ending discussions have become disrespectful in the mind of Angel Garcia. The continued conversations essentially mean that his son, former two-division belt holder Danny Garcia, has no chance of dethroning Spence Jr. when the two face off on December 5th. While Angel respects Spence Jr. as a fighter, he believes that his team is looking way too far ahead.

“Right now they counting their chicks without hatching,” said Angel to Fight Hub TV. “Talking about fighting Terence Crawford and Manny Pacquiao. They counting their chicks before it hatches.”

To the chagrin of Angel, a showdown between Crawford and Spence Jr. only intensified with the Nebraska native’s latest performance. Just last weekend, the WBO belt holder dropped former champion, Kell Brook, before ultimately stopping him dramatically shortly after. Since then, Crawford has received his fair share of praise.

Brook, 34, was beaten twice before in 2016 and 2017. Once at the hands of middleweight belt holder Gennadiy Golovkin (GGG) in the fifth round of a contest where Brook moved up two weight divisions and again, one year later. This time to Spence Jr. in the 11th round.

Still, Brook was competitive in both of his losses and never received the sort of beating that Crawford dished out to him before. While the performance may have been impressive to most, Angel simply doesn’t understand why he’s receiving all of this praise and attention.

“Terence Crawford just finished fighting Brook and they act like he just beat superman. GGG put the icing on the cake. He was never going to be the same after the ass whopping GGG gave him. He’s like Khan, he’s a big name in Europe. They love him and he sells tickets but his chin is done.”

Beyond Angel’s issue with Crawford receiving a disproportional amount of credit for what he believes was an easy fight, he also takes umbrage with the lack of respect that his son has received over the course of his career.

“Danny was unified champion. Ring magazine. When he unified titles they said Danny just know how to win. They said he was never pound for pound number one ever. But you got somebody else that wins one fight and they say he’s number one in the world.”