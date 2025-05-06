Andy Dominguez Fights for WBC US Title on Boxing Insider on DAZN Friday Night

ANDY DOMINGUEZ (12-1, 6 KO’s) has established much of his professional reputation fighting on cards presented by BOXING INSIDER PROMOTIONS at SONY HALL in New York. Now he gets the opportunity to achieve his biggest career milestone onFRIDAY, MAY 9, when he takes on NELVIS RODRIGUEZ of Venezuela (10-2, 5 KO’s) with the World Boxing Council USA Silver light flyweight title at stake.

The bouts will be streamed live on DAZN. Tickets are on sale, but are selling fast starting at 7:30 PM.

Dominguez is tremendously charismatic and explosive, and quickly became a Sony Hall fan favorite in three appearances there. A native of Mexico, he currently trains in Las Vegas but grew up in New York. His only pro loss came at the hands of current WBC Silver flyweight champ Yankiel Rivera. Rodriguez is looking to bounce back, having lost his last two after winning his first ten pro fights.

This main event is scheduled for TEN ROUNDS.

There are other young stars on this show. YANDIEL LOZANO is a highly-touted featherweight prospect who makes his pro debut against veteran ERIC HOWARD of Tampa (6-3) in a six-rounder. Lozano is good enough that he has heavy hitters like promoter Frank Warren and manager Shelly Finkel interested in his career.

Welterweight YOEL ANGELONI (5-0, 3 KO’s), who has been a member of the Cuban National Youth team and is reported to have authored a 130-2 amateur mark, will compete in a six-rounder against WILLIAM DAVIS of Oakland (4-3-2).

And in a four-round super middleweight bout, BLAKE HENDERSHOTT of Manorville, NY, a former Junior Olympic and Junior Golden Gloves champion, takes on Floridian AUSTIN “DREAM KILLA” SPIVEY, who is also an MMA competitor.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET with the first bout at 7:30 p.m. ET. Sony Hall is located at 235 W,. 46th Street in Manhattan, inside of the Paramount Times Square Hotel.

Tickets are on sale and available to purchase online at https://www.ticketweb.com/event/boxing-insider-fight-night-sony-hall-tickets/14187393