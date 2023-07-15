Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Alycia Baumgardner Impresses With Hard Earned Victory Over Christina Linardatou

Posted on 07/15/2023

By: Sean Crose

Undisputed super featherweight champion Alycia Baumgardner sought to avenge her only career loss on Saturday night in front of a hometown Detroit crowd. The 14-1 Baumgardner’s opponent was the 14-2 Christina Linardatou, who had previously defeated Baumgardner via split decision back in 2018. Saturday’s match, which was broadcast live on DAZN, was scheduled for ten rounds.

Opens profile photo

Baumgardner looked exceedingly confident entering the ring then spent much of the first employing an effective jab before putting her punches together in the final thirty seconds. Linardatou clearly had trouble getting through the champion’s jab in the second while Baumgardner continued to put her punches together at times.

Linardatou applied pressure in the third and was able to land well to the body. The challenger did good, aggressive work in the fourth, though Baumgardner was able to briefly hurt the challenger. The fifth turned into something of a slugfest, with both women trading leather. It was interesting to watch and difficult to score. Linardatou went on to have an excellent sixth, pressing the action and landing well.

Baumgardner went on to have a very strong seventh, one which saw her once again hurt the challenger. When Baumgardner was able to plant her feet, her punches would dominate. The fight might have ultimately gone on to being a story Linardatou’s aggression. If she couldn’t use it effectively, she might be able to pull out the win.

Baumgardner hurt the challenger yet again in the eighth. It was a tough, gritty fight, but the champion might have been starting to pull away. Linardatou had no quit in her, but by the end of the ninth, it was clear the clock was running down. With that being said, Linardatou had a strong tenth for herself. It wasn’t enough, however.

Baumgardner was able to avenge her only loss, courtesy a unanimous decision nod from the judges.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Devin Haney Arrested For Having Semi-Automatic Gun In Car
July 13th
Alycia Baumgardner: “Winning On Saturday Closes A Chapter”
July 15th
WBC Has Granted Tyson Fury “Special Permission” To Fight Francis Ngannuo
July 11th
Men Of Few Words: Terence Crawford And Errol Spence Prefer To Let Their Fists Do The Talking
July 13th
Alycia Baumgardner Impresses With Hard Earned Victory Over Christina Linardatou
July 15th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend