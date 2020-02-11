Alexis Rocha Prefers the Humble Road to Success as He Looks to Defeat Brad “King” Solomon

By: Jeandra Lebeauf

On February 14, Alexis Rocha looks the reach the next level in his career when he faces off against Brad “King” Solomon on the Garcia vs. Fonseca undercard. On the line are both Rocha’s undefeated record and the WBC Continental Americas welterweight champion belt.

The 18-year-old southpaw from Santa Ana competes in one of boxing’s most competitive divisions, welterweight. A class where champions Errol Spence Jr., Manny Pacquiao, and Terence Crawford, are perched and a host of combatants await their opportunity. For Rocha, who is currently ranked 28 by the WBC, facing off against Solomon is the next step in a long road that he hopes will lead him to welterweight supremacy. Though his record is absent of knockouts (16-0-0), he won’t be turning down any opportunities to make a statement win if the opportunity presents itself.

Photo Credit: Golden Boy Promotions

“The thing is you gotta, win these fights very impressively. I feel like if you go in there and just straight up beat this guy beat whoever is in front of you. People love seeing knockouts and I’m not saying I go in there to look for a knockout, but I’m looking to go in there and hurt an opponent.”

In an era when the knockout percentages and social media numbers are used as indicators of success, Rocha says he prefers the traditional route. Showing his skills in the ring and staying out of what he calls “flamboyant stuff.” Favoring a more low-key existence, Rocha makes it clear his intention is to let his ring work do the talking.

“I show my skills in the ring. I don’t like going on social media, doing all that flamboyant stuff. That’s just not my personality. My personality is to be humble and driven and proving myself in the ring. That’s what really counts.”

As a southern California local, Rocha will have a large contingency ready to cheer him on when he enters the Honda Center on Friday. Mature and focused, Rocha is happy for the support but explains why it won’t be a distraction for him.



“It means the world to me. It pushes me extra to know there are fans out there that want to go and spend their money and see me perform. I feel no pressure at all. It’s my time to go out there and shine.”

Alexis Rocha vs Brad “King” Solomon will compete on the Ryan Garcia vs. Francisco Fonfesca on February 14 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA. The bout will be Rocha’s 4th defense of the WBC Continental Americas welterweight title.