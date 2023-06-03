Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

Adreal Homes Decisions Wendy Toussant After Fight Cut Short By Head Clash

Posted on 06/03/2023

By: Sean Crose

The 14-1 Wendy Toussant took on the 13-0 Adreal Holmes Jr Saturday night in Detroit on the Claressa Shields-Marciela Cornejo undercard. Scheduled for ten, Toussant-Holmes was a junior middleweight affair. The first was something of a feeling out process for each fighter. Each man continued to be patient in the second. Toussant came alive in the third, firing away quick combinations. Still, Toussant was docked a point for hitting behind the heat in the fifth.

Image

Holmes truly started getting beat up in the sixth…but he managed to perhaps pull off the round. Toussant was back with a vengeance in the seventh, however, firing shots while pushing the action. A major clash of heads in the eighth led to Toussant bleeding profusely. The fight was nonetheless allowed to continue and Holmes went for broke. The referee, however, wisely stopped the fight due to the cut. Holmes subsequently won by split decision.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Oscar De La Hoya: "The Biggest Fight Out There For Ryan (Garcia) Would Be A Manny Pacquiao Fight"
May 31st
Ryan Garcia To Rolly Romero: "Let’s Get It"
May 28th
Ryan Garcia Sets The Record Straight: "It’s Frustrating...Tired Of This."
June 1st
"Man up." Ryan Garcia And Oscar De La Hoya Go To War On Social Media
June 2nd
"The Wait Is Over" Terence Crawford-Errol Spence Fight Is Official For July 29th In Las Vegas
May 25th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend