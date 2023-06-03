Adreal Homes Decisions Wendy Toussant After Fight Cut Short By Head Clash

By: Sean Crose

The 14-1 Wendy Toussant took on the 13-0 Adreal Holmes Jr Saturday night in Detroit on the Claressa Shields-Marciela Cornejo undercard. Scheduled for ten, Toussant-Holmes was a junior middleweight affair. The first was something of a feeling out process for each fighter. Each man continued to be patient in the second. Toussant came alive in the third, firing away quick combinations. Still, Toussant was docked a point for hitting behind the heat in the fifth.

Holmes truly started getting beat up in the sixth…but he managed to perhaps pull off the round. Toussant was back with a vengeance in the seventh, however, firing shots while pushing the action. A major clash of heads in the eighth led to Toussant bleeding profusely. The fight was nonetheless allowed to continue and Holmes went for broke. The referee, however, wisely stopped the fight due to the cut. Holmes subsequently won by split decision.