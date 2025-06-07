Abdullah Mason Stops Jeremia Nakathila In Five

By: Sean Crose:

With former WBO lightweight titlist Keyshawn Davis weighing in four plus pounds over the agreed to limit for his scheduled Saturday fight against Edwin De Los Santos, a new main event had to be presented for the fans in Norfolk, Virginia. The promoters went on to have the 26-4 Jeremia Nakathila’s scheduled lightweight 10 rounder against the 18-0 Abdullah Mason become the replacement main event. The first round, while not slow, was something of a feeling out process for each fighter. Mason carefully applied pressure in the second. Nakathila threw effectively in the third, while Mason continued the pursuit, hurting his man near the end of the round.

Mason hurt his man again in the fourth. Poor Nakathila was game, but he was clearly not as strong as Mason. What’s more, his face was beginning to look beat up. The referee called in the ring doctor between rounds to look at a cut Nakathila had gotten under his eye. The doctor subsequently ordered the fight to be stopped. The man had fought hard, and had nothing to be ashamed of. Meanwhile, Mason had his 17th early stoppage in 19 fights. It’s clear the young man is going places in the lightweight division. “I hope that you get a new favorite fighter,” he said to fans in the post fight interview.

