A KO and a Quit as Moloney Twins Set Sail For the US

By: Ste Rowen

In New South Wales’ Seagulls Rugby Club, Jason and Andrew Moloney earnt very different victories as they prepare to make the move to America and boxing’s mainstream. Jason, a former challenger to the IBF bantamweight crown, overcame Tanzanian, Goodluck Mrema, whilst brother Andrew earlier in the card had a brief night as his particular Tanzanian opponent, Selemani Bangaiza refused to continue midway through the 2nd round.

Jason Moloney headlined the card and the man across the ring, Goodluck, was game in the opening two rounds but was struggling to keep up with the pace set by the former world title challenger. Then in the 3rd round Moloney blocked a sloppy right hand from Mrema and countered with his own left hook that landed perfectly to the jaw and sent ‘no’ Goodluck spiralling to the canvas and ultimately, to defeat.

Around an hour after his brother’s bout failed to deliver, at least the crowd were able to witness a KO victory from one of the main attractions, and Jason, now 19-1 (16KOs), spoke post-fight,

‘‘He came to push me a little bit…Now we’re ready take anyone on in the division.

I want to fight the number one contender, Liborio Solis, and we’re ready.’’

Moloney sits 3rd in the WBA’s rankings, where Nonito Donaire is the champion at bantamweight, but although Jason is targeting Solis, there are rumours that the bogeyman, Guillermo Rigondeaux is ready to return to the title bouts, which could scupper the 28-year-old’s plans.

Andrew Moloney ensured he got the job done in front of a home crowd in New South Wales as he took just two rounds to force the stoppage against late callup, Selemani Bangaiza.

Bangaiza’s body was battered throughout by the Australian, now 20-0 (13KOs), in the short period he spent in the ring and in the 2nd, after yet another jab to the body, the Tanzanian, whilst still standing, lifted his right arm, spat out his gum shield and left no doubt that he wanted to quit, drawing both boos and cheers from the partisan crowd.

‘‘I’m sorry for all the people who flew in tonight.’’ Moloney said apologetically to the crowd. ‘‘I wanted it to go a little longer and put on a better performance.

I’m in the mandatory position for the title, and hopefully that will come later this year or next, that’s why we would’ve liked a much tougher fight.’’

Currently campaigning at super-flyweight, ‘The Monster’ Moloney now signed with promotional juggernaut, Top Rank, is mandatory for Kal Yafai’s WBA strap and sits 3rd in the WBC rankings where Juan Francisco Estrada holds the gold.