Avious Griffin Vs Jose Sanchez Featured On Boxing Insider’s Feb 20th in NYC Event

David Benavidez Wages war of attrition, bests David Morrell by ud.

On The Road - Headed to Benavidez - Morrell

david benavidez-david morrell prediction

Paul American - Jake and Logan Paul Announce Reality Show on Max

Published

Boxing Insider Promotions brings club boxing back to NYC again on Thursday Night Feb 20th at Sony Hall in Times Square and will be streamed live on videos.BoxingInsider.com and international on DAZN. 

The 10-round, featured fight pits one of boxing’s best kept secrets, Tennessee welterweight Avious Griffin (16-0, 15 KOs) versus Jose Luis “Guerro” Sanchez (14-4, 4 KOs) for the vacant WBC USA Welterweight title. Griffin has stopped all but one of his 16 opponents to date and he’s riding a 9-fight KO streak into the ring to take on Sanchez.

Also Featured: 4 New York City fighters, Dominican Republic-native “Gentleman” George Arias (18-1-1, 7 KOs). Three Brooklyn lightweight prospects are also fighting on the Feb. 20th show at Sony Hall in three separate four-round bouts: Koby Khalil Williams (4-0, 3 KOs) vs. TBA, lightweight Jason Castanon (1-1, 1 KO) vs. Stephen Barbee, and Elijah Gonzalez (1-0, 1 KO).

The card is subject to change.

Tickets are on sale and available to purchase online at https://www.ticketweb.com/event/boxing-insider-fight-night-sony-hall-tickets/14187393.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. ET with the first bout at 7:30 p.m. ET.

