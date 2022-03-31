2022 Ring Masters Championships Begins On Friday

By: Sean Crose

“The 2022 Ring Masters Championships is set to begin this Friday, April 1st at the Westchester Country Club,” USA Boxing Metro has announced. “This inaugural event will open with 6 U.S. Marine Corps vs Metro Select Team bouts and conclude with the following Ring Masters bouts as per the attached RMC Tournament Brackets:”

Sr Male Nov 01-Apr Westchester CC Weight Class Juan Flores Sweatbox BC 125lbs Alex Velasco SouthBox BC 125lbs Isaiah Clair Unattached 139lbs Jaquan Dickson Unattached 139lbs George Avakyan Underground Boxing 139lbs Emanuel Feliciano Raul’s Boxing House 139lbs Mahamadou Cisse SouthBox 147lbs Estuardo Rodriguez Raul’s Boxing House 147lbs

“On Saturday, April 2nd,” says USA Boxing Metro, “action continues at Boxingology featuring the following bouts as per the attached RMC Tournament Brackets:”

Sr Male Nov 02-Apr Boxingology Weight Class Brandon Pena Boxingology,LLC 139lbs Elijah Reddick Gleason’s Athletic Club 139lbs Edwin Sanchez Unattached 139lbs Agustin Perez Sweatbox 139lbs Joseph Elzey John’s Boxing Gym 139lbs Matthew Lopez Brotherhood BC 139lbs Gary Nieves F.C. Chaos Boxing & Fit 147lbs Daniel Wilkins NYC COPS AND KIDS BC 147lbs Salih Djecbitric BARS BOXING CO 156lbs Joseph Figueroa John’s Boxing Gym 156lbs Michael James PEEKSKILL BE 1stBOXING 156lbs Jeminie Ramirez Bout Fight Club 156lbs Emilio Torres Unattached 156lbs Owayne McLeod El Maestro Boxing Gym 156lbs Sean Dillon FDNY BRAVEST BOXING 176lbs Mateusz Kowalski Brotherhood BC 176lbs Shaheed Valentine-Mcc EASTERN QUEENS BC 176lbs Mory Kante John’s Boxing Gym 176lbs Kyle McGrath CHAMPS BOXING CLUB 176lbs Joshua Pernoca Unattached 176lbs Jeremy Witherspoon Unattached 176lbs Michael Dragone Unattached 176lbs Mikolaj Sokol Brotherhood BC 176lbs Erlin Bramellari FIGHT FACTORY 176lbs Milton Volter Boxingology,LLC 176lbs Jordy Cerrato PEEKSKILL BE 1st BOXING 176lbs

Greater New York’s premiere amateur tournament, the Ring Masters Championships, showcases rising stars from April until June, when the finals are held at Madison Square Garden, the mecca of boxing. For those who can’t attend the events live, this year’s Tournament will be streamed live on Millions.