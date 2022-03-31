2022 Ring Masters Championships Begins On Friday

By: Sean Crose
“The 2022 Ring Masters Championships is set to begin this Friday, April 1st at the Westchester Country Club,” USA Boxing Metro has announced. “This inaugural event will open with 6 U.S. Marine Corps vs Metro Select Team bouts and conclude with the following Ring Masters bouts as per the attached RMC Tournament Brackets:”
|Sr Male Nov
|01-Apr
|Westchester CC
|Weight Class
|Juan
|Flores
|Sweatbox BC
|125lbs
|Alex
|Velasco
|SouthBox BC
|125lbs
|Isaiah
|Clair
|Unattached
|139lbs
|Jaquan
|Dickson
|Unattached
|139lbs
|George
|Avakyan
|Underground Boxing
|139lbs
|Emanuel
|Feliciano
|Raul’s Boxing House
|139lbs
|Mahamadou
|Cisse
|SouthBox
|147lbs
|Estuardo
|Rodriguez
|Raul’s Boxing House
|147lbs
“On Saturday, April 2nd,” says USA Boxing Metro, “action continues at Boxingology featuring the following bouts as per the attached RMC Tournament Brackets:”
|Sr Male Nov
|02-Apr
|Boxingology
|Weight Class
|Brandon
|Pena
|Boxingology,LLC
|139lbs
|Elijah
|Reddick
|Gleason’s Athletic Club
|139lbs
|Edwin
|Sanchez
|Unattached
|139lbs
|Agustin
|Perez
|Sweatbox
|139lbs
|Joseph
|Elzey
|John’s Boxing Gym
|139lbs
|Matthew
|Lopez
|Brotherhood BC
|139lbs
|Gary
|Nieves
|F.C. Chaos Boxing & Fit
|147lbs
|Daniel
|Wilkins
|NYC COPS AND KIDS BC
|147lbs
|Salih
|Djecbitric
|BARS BOXING CO
|156lbs
|Joseph
|Figueroa
|John’s Boxing Gym
|156lbs
|Michael
|James
|PEEKSKILL BE 1stBOXING
|156lbs
|Jeminie
|Ramirez
|Bout Fight Club
|156lbs
|Emilio
|Torres
|Unattached
|156lbs
|Owayne
|McLeod
|El Maestro Boxing Gym
|156lbs
|Sean
|Dillon
|FDNY BRAVEST BOXING
|176lbs
|Mateusz
|Kowalski
|Brotherhood BC
|176lbs
|Shaheed
|Valentine-Mcc
|EASTERN QUEENS BC
|176lbs
|Mory
|Kante
|John’s Boxing Gym
|176lbs
|Kyle
|McGrath
|CHAMPS BOXING CLUB
|176lbs
|Joshua
|Pernoca
|Unattached
|176lbs
|Jeremy
|Witherspoon
|Unattached
|176lbs
|Michael
|Dragone
|Unattached
|176lbs
|Mikolaj
|Sokol
|Brotherhood BC
|176lbs
|Erlin
|Bramellari
|FIGHT FACTORY
|176lbs
|Milton
|Volter
|Boxingology,LLC
|176lbs
|Jordy
|Cerrato
|PEEKSKILL BE 1st BOXING
|176lbs
Greater New York’s premiere amateur tournament, the Ring Masters Championships, showcases rising stars from April until June, when the finals are held at Madison Square Garden, the mecca of boxing. For those who can’t attend the events live, this year’s Tournament will be streamed live on Millions.
