Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT

2022 Ring Masters Championships Begins On Friday

Posted on 03/31/2022

By: Sean Crose

“The 2022 Ring Masters Championships is set to begin this Friday, April 1st at the Westchester Country Club,” USA Boxing Metro has announced. “This inaugural event will open with 6 U.S. Marine Corps vs Metro Select Team bouts and conclude with the following Ring Masters bouts as per the attached RMC Tournament Brackets:”

Sr Male Nov01-AprWestchester CCWeight Class
JuanFloresSweatbox BC125lbs
AlexVelascoSouthBox BC125lbs
IsaiahClairUnattached139lbs
JaquanDicksonUnattached139lbs
  
GeorgeAvakyanUnderground Boxing 139lbs
EmanuelFelicianoRaul’s Boxing House139lbs
MahamadouCisseSouthBox147lbs
EstuardoRodriguezRaul’s Boxing House147lbs

“On Saturday, April 2nd,” says USA Boxing Metro, “action continues at Boxingology featuring the following bouts as per the attached RMC Tournament Brackets:”

Sr Male Nov02-AprBoxingologyWeight Class
BrandonPenaBoxingology,LLC139lbs
ElijahReddickGleason’s Athletic Club139lbs
  
EdwinSanchezUnattached139lbs
AgustinPerezSweatbox139lbs
  
JosephElzeyJohn’s Boxing Gym139lbs
MatthewLopezBrotherhood BC139lbs
GaryNievesF.C. Chaos Boxing & Fit147lbs
DanielWilkinsNYC COPS AND KIDS BC147lbs
SalihDjecbitricBARS BOXING CO156lbs
JosephFigueroaJohn’s Boxing Gym156lbs
  
MichaelJamesPEEKSKILL BE 1stBOXING 156lbs
JeminieRamirezBout Fight Club156lbs
  
EmilioTorresUnattached156lbs
OwayneMcLeodEl Maestro Boxing Gym156lbs
SeanDillonFDNY BRAVEST BOXING176lbs
MateuszKowalskiBrotherhood BC176lbs
  
ShaheedValentine-MccEASTERN QUEENS BC176lbs
MoryKanteJohn’s Boxing Gym176lbs
  
KyleMcGrathCHAMPS BOXING CLUB176lbs
JoshuaPernocaUnattached176lbs
  
JeremyWitherspoonUnattached176lbs
MichaelDragoneUnattached176lbs
  
MikolajSokolBrotherhood BC176lbs
ErlinBramellariFIGHT FACTORY176lbs
  
MiltonVolterBoxingology,LLC176lbs
JordyCerratoPEEKSKILL BE 1st BOXING176lbs

Greater New York’s premiere amateur tournament, the Ring Masters Championships, showcases rising stars from April until June, when the finals are held at Madison Square Garden, the mecca of boxing. For those who can’t attend the events live, this year’s Tournament will be streamed live on Millions.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 55: Top Prospects join us in studio
March 23rd
EP 54: Otto Wallin and Dmitry Salita
February 22nd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
Errol Spence Jr. Hopes Terrell Gausha Stops Tim Tszyu Hype Train: “Let’s Go Bro, They Hyping Dude Up Too Much”
March 26th
Tim Bradley Views Terence Crawford Vs. Jaron Ennis As One-sided: “Somebody Going To Sleep And It Ain’t Gonna Be Crawford”
March 23rd
Jermell Charlo Wants Family Doubleheader: “Put Benavidez And His F*cking Brother In There, I’ll Fight The Brother”
March 28th
Errol Spence Jr. Isn't Sweating The Possibility Of Not Facing Terence Crawford: “It Is What It Is”
March 25th
Canelo Alvarez: “I Really Wanna Be Undisputed At 175”
March 29th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2022 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend