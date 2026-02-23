Press Release: Manny Pacquiao Vs Floyd Mayweather 2 on Netflix

Two of the greatest icons in boxing history, Floyd “Money” Mayweather (50-0, 27 KOs) and Manny “Pac-Man” Pacquiao (62-8-3, 39 KOs), will meet in a professional rematch on Saturday, September 19, 2026 at Sphere in Las Vegas. With Mayweather officially coming out of retirement, this once-in-a-generation event will stream live globally on Netflix to its 325+ million subscribers at no additional cost.

This landmark night represents a major milestone for both the sport and the city of Las Vegas, as the first-ever professional boxing match to take place at Sphere. The production will utilize the venue’s advanced technologies to provide fans with an immersive experience unlike any other in boxing history.

The rematch follows the 2015 “Fight of the Century,” a monumental event that remains the richest in boxing history. Their first meeting shattered every standing benchmark, generating a record 4.6 million pay-per-view buys. The event also set a world-record live gate of $72 million at the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Now, over a decade later, these two titans return to the ring to settle the score on the world’s most technologically advanced stage.

Mayweather recently announced that he was coming out of retirement through a multi-fight partnership with CSI Sports/FIGHT SPORTS.

The historic rematch between Mayweather and Pacquiao was organized and will be produced by EverWonder Studio, Hidden Empire, and Limitless X Holdings. The event itself is being promoted by Manny Pacquiao Promotions and Mayweather Promotions, and in partnership with CSI Sports/FIGHT SPORTS.

Manny Pacquiao said: “Floyd and I gave the world what remains the biggest fight in boxing history. The fans have waited long enough—they deserve this rematch, and it will be even bigger now that it will be streamed live globally on Netflix. I want Floyd to live with the one loss on his professional record and always remember who gave it to him. As always, I dedicate this fight to my fellow Filipinos around the world and to bringing glory to the Philippines.

Floyd Mayweather said: “I already fought and beat Manny once. This time will be the same result.”

Gabe Spitzer, Vice President of Sports at Netflix, said: “Earlier in my career, I spent weeks in Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao’s training camps in Las Vegas and the Philippines. It was undeniable that they were the two hardest workers in boxing, and their wins and accolades were a product of that. Bringing this rematch to Netflix is a massive ‘full-circle’ moment. We’re thrilled to combine their storied rivalry with the immersive technology of Sphere to deliver a landmark sporting event to our members worldwide.”

Jas Mathur, CEO of Manny Pacquiao Promotions said: “This isn’t just a rematch. It’s unfinished business. As a partner to both Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao, and on behalf of Manny Pacquiao Promotions alongside Limitless X Holdings, I want to thank Netflix for stepping up and giving boxing fans what they’ve demanded for years. I also want to thank Jason Aniel — who worked alongside the rest of our great partners to help bring this across the finish line on behalf of Manny Pacquiao. Two legends. Two styles. One final chapter the world has been waiting for. Their first fight generated over $600 million in global revenue and became the highest-grossing pay-per-view in boxing history. This rematch will once again command a worldwide audience, becoming (without a doubt) the most-watched boxing event in Netflix Sports history. Presented at Sphere, this unparalleled immersive experience will be an epic, once-in-a-generation spectacle worthy of their legacies.”

Full details regarding the undercard and ticket availability for this event at Sphere in Las Vegas will be announced in the coming weeks.

The Mayweather-Pacquiao rematch marks the latest chapter in Netflix’s record-breaking expansion into live boxing. It follows the Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson event, which drew 108 million live global viewers to become the most-streamed sporting event in history; Taylor-Serrano 3, which took place at Madison Square Garden and was the most-watched professional women’s sporting event of 2025 in the US; and the Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford showdown, which garnered 41.4 million viewers as the century’s most-watched men’s championship fight. Netflix continues this momentum with the upcoming return of Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury against Arslanbek Makhmudov on April 11 – Netflix’s first-ever live event broadcast from the United Kingdom.