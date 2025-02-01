Benavidez vs Morrell In Vegas Will be Packed, Despite Lack of Ambiance

By Eric Bottjer

For a fight that has little buzz, tonight’s Benavidez-Morrell card will have a good crowd at the T-Mobile Arena. Most of the customers will have bought tickets. This despite the lack of big-fight ambiance at the host hotel, the MGM Grand.



For the first time in years, there is no boxing ring greeting fight-week arrivals at the MGM’s main lobby (the hotel routinely sets up an actual ring in front of the check-in desk, a photo op for fans who pose next to it). If there have been any celebrities milling about (boxing or otherwise), they have disguised themselves quarter-slot players and $15-a-hand blackjack card sharks. Last night, there was only one hooker in the lobby bar. Ghastly (the lack of action, not the hooker). You could get a seat at any restaurant without a wait.

But the fight is selling. Nosebleeds are going for $125. The best available ringside stand at $10,435. Each. If anyone in the biz wants to know how a show is selling, they get with Jim Boone of KO Tickets, an expert ducat hustler and a knowledgeable boxing fan. Jim (helped by another Jim, and of course a Bob thrown in) buys tickets in bulk (discounted from face value) once a show is announced and has loyal customers who hit him up for the best seats. The repeat customers ensure Jim doesn’t drown in red ink. But it’s overall fan sales that determines if the Jims and Bob eat at the food court or steak house during fight week. “Pretty good,” is how Jim summed up ticket sales in Vegas. Tonight, he’s on a redeye to Michigan, for Claressa Shields in Flint. Dmitriy Salita and Mark Taffet have hit a “home run” on that promotion, he says (huge credit to Shields, who can give the bird to critics who claim “she doesn’t sell”).

So why is Benavides-Morrell selling? It’s a great match, the first major fight this year that is such. The next high-level 50-50 match is not for three weeks and is in Saudi Arabia.

You also have to credit PBC, which has countless critics regarding its overall promotion of events and activity of its top boxers. There’s validity to both charges, yet Benavidez-Morrell will produce a crowd and Tank Davis is packing the Barclays Center next month. For now, the PBC can counter criticism with evidence.

The secret sauce tonight is Benavidez. He is a frightening presence, someone who would stand out in any crowd, boxing or otherwise. He has “it.” As a fighter, he looks a larger, better version of Diego Corrales. Benavidez has a real test tonight, as Morrell can fight. The Cuban should have success early.

Benavidez can be hit and Morrell certainly will take advantage. But as the fight goes on, Benavidez will fight downhill, and Morrell will be impressive simply by remaining upright the final four rounds.

The MGM currently has Benavidez a -230 favorite, although you can get +120 if you bet him by decision and +275 if you think Morrel doesn’t make the final bell. Morrell is +180 to simply win. There’s a lot on the line for Benavidez. A win puts him in line for the Beterbiev-Bivol winner, and, thinking way ahead, if he’s victorious there, public pressure would assure him his desired Canelo fight (unless Canelo loses during that time or simply retires).