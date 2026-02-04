



Arturo Gatti’s Atlantic City Era: 23 Fights, 9 Sellouts, One Legend

How “Thunder” singlehandedly revived Atlantic City boxing and became the most beloved fighter in Boardwalk Hall history

When big-time boxing abandoned Atlantic City for Las Vegas in the 1990s, one man brought it back.

Arturo Gatti fought 23 times in Atlantic City between 1992 and 2007—more than any other major fighter of his era. He went 17-6 in those bouts, sold out Boardwalk Hall nine consecutive times, and generated more revenue for the city than any boxer in history.

“I’d say that Arturo Gatti singlehandedly revived boxing in the state of New Jersey and especially in Atlantic City,” said former New Jersey Athletic Control Board Commissioner Larry Hazzard.

This is the story of how a Canadian-born, Jersey City-raised warrior became Atlantic City’s adopted son—and why his legacy still echoes through Boardwalk Hall today.

The Early Years: Building a Legend (1992-1997)

Gatti made his Atlantic City debut on March 14, 1992, earning a six-round decision over Joey Lafontant at Trump Taj Mahal. He was just 19 years old.

Over the next five years, Gatti fought regularly in Atlantic City’s casino circuit—Trump Taj Mahal, Bally’s, Caesars, and Convention Hall—building a loyal fan base with his all-action style. He won his first 11 Atlantic City fights.

The breakthrough came on December 15, 1995, when Gatti outpointed Tracy Harris Patterson to win the IBF super featherweight title. He successfully defended the belt three times, including a legendary fourth-round TKO of Gabriel Ruelas that earned Ring Magazine‘s Fight of the Year for 1997.

By then, Gatti had established himself as HBO’s most exciting fighter—and Atlantic City as his home.

The Wars with Ivan Robinson (1998)

After moving up to lightweight and vacating his title, Gatti faced Philadelphia’s Ivan Robinson twice in Atlantic City in 1998. Both fights became instant classics.

Gatti vs. Robinson I — August 22, 1998

Venue: Convention Hall Ballroom

Result: Robinson wins by split decision

Robinson dropped Gatti in the fourth round, but “Thunder” rallied furiously. The final round was pure chaos—Gatti wobbled Robinson twice in the final 30 seconds but couldn’t finish him.

Ring Magazine named it both Fight of the Year and Upset of the Year for 1998.

“I don’t think I breathed for the whole 10 rounds,” said judge Melvina Lathan.

Gatti vs. Robinson II — December 12, 1998

Venue: Trump Taj Mahal

Result: Robinson wins by unanimous decision

Another war, another loss for Gatti. He had a point deducted for low blows in the eighth round—without the deduction, the fight would have been a draw.

After three consecutive losses in 1998, many called for Gatti’s retirement. He was just 26 years old.

The Micky Ward Trilogy: Boxing’s Greatest Rivalry (2002-2003)

Gatti’s career appeared finished. Then came Micky Ward.

The Gatti-Ward trilogy is widely considered the greatest in boxing history—and two of those three fights took place at Boardwalk Hall.

Gatti vs. Ward I — May 18, 2002

Venue: Mohegan Sun, Connecticut

Result: Ward wins by majority decision

Ward won the first meeting in his New England backyard, but the war had just begun.

Gatti vs. Ward II — November 23, 2002

Venue: Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City

Result: Gatti wins by unanimous decision

Attendance: Sellout crowd

Gatti evened the series in front of his hometown fans. The Jersey faithful roared “Gatti! Gatti!” while New England supporters chanted “Micky! Micky!” It was Ring Magazine‘s Fight of the Year for 2002.

Gatti vs. Ward III — June 7, 2003

Venue: Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City

Result: Gatti wins by unanimous decision

Attendance: 12,643 (largest non-heavyweight crowd in AC history at the time)

The rubber match was a masterpiece. Gatti broke his twice-repaired right hand early in the fight and battled one-handed for most of the bout. He still won.

Ring Magazine named it Fight of the Year for 2003—the fourth time a Gatti fight had earned that honor.

Unlike most boxing rivalries, Gatti and Ward became close friends afterward. Ward later served as Gatti’s trainer.

“Arturo Gatti generated more money for Atlantic City than any other boxer in history,” said his friend Chuck Zito.

The Boardwalk Hall Era: Nine Consecutive Sellouts (2002-2007)

After the Ward trilogy, Gatti graduated to Boardwalk Hall’s main arena and never looked back. His final nine fights were all staged there—and all nine drew crowds exceeding 10,000.

Gatti vs. Gianluca Branco — January 24, 2004

Result: Gatti wins by unanimous decision

Stakes: Vacant WBC super lightweight title

Gatti became a two-division world champion, scoring a 10th-round knockdown to seal the victory.

Gatti vs. Leonard Dorin — July 24, 2004

Result: Gatti wins by TKO, Round 2

Stakes: WBC super lightweight title defense

Gatti destroyed the previously unbeaten former champion in just two rounds.

Gatti vs. Jesse James Leija — January 29, 2005

Result: Gatti wins by KO, Round 5

Stakes: WBC super lightweight title defense

Another dominant performance. Gatti was at his peak.

Gatti vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. — June 25, 2005

Result: Mayweather wins by TKO, Round 6

Stakes: WBC super lightweight title

Attendance: 12,675 (largest non-heavyweight crowd in AC history)

Gatti’s toughness was no match for Mayweather’s talent. The pound-for-pound king battered Gatti for six rounds before the corner threw in the towel. Even in defeat, Gatti refused to quit—Hazzard had to jump through the ropes to protect him.

The crowd loved him anyway.

Gatti vs. Thomas Damgaard — January 28, 2006

Result: Gatti wins by TKO, Round 11

Stakes: IBA welterweight title

Gatti moved up to welterweight and became a three-division champion.

Gatti vs. Carlos Baldomir — July 22, 2006

Result: Baldomir wins by TKO, Round 9

A crushing defeat. Gatti took tremendous punishment before the stoppage.

Gatti vs. Alfonso Gomez — July 14, 2007

Result: Gomez wins by TKO, Round 7

Gatti’s final fight. With Micky Ward in his corner, he was stopped in the seventh round. Afterward, in the dressing room, Gatti announced his retirement.

“I’m coming back,” he quipped. “As a spectator.”

It was his last time in a boxing ring. He was 35 years old.

The Legacy

Arturo Gatti retired with a record of 40-9 (31 KOs). But the numbers don’t tell the story.

In Atlantic City alone:

23 fights (more than any other location in his career)

(more than any other location in his career) 17-6 record

9 consecutive Boardwalk Hall sellouts

4 Ring Magazine Fights of the Year (1997, 1998, 2002, 2003)

(1997, 1998, 2002, 2003) 12,675 fans for the Mayweather fight (largest non-heavyweight crowd in AC history)

The main dressing room at Boardwalk Hall was named in his honor. He was inducted into the Atlantic City Boxing Hall of Fame in 2017 and the International Boxing Hall of Fame in 2013.

“For so many years, Arturo was boxing in Atlantic City,” said promoter Ken Condon. “All his fights were unbelievable, nonstop action and he gave fans a terrific fight no matter who he was fighting. His competitiveness and sportsmanship were just phenomenal. I don’t think we’ll ever have a fighter like Arturo Gatti here again.”

The Tragic End

On July 11, 2009, Arturo Gatti was found dead in a hotel room in Porto de Galinhas, Brazil. He was 37 years old, on his second honeymoon with his Brazilian wife Amanda Rodrigues.

The circumstances remain controversial. Brazilian authorities initially charged Rodrigues with murder, then ruled the death a suicide. Subsequent investigations in Canada and the United States could not definitively determine the cause of death.

In October 2025, tragedy struck the Gatti family again when Arturo Gatti Jr., just 17 years old, was found dead in Mexico.

But in Atlantic City, Gatti is remembered for what he gave—not what was taken.

“He captivated people,” said promoter Lou DiBella. “He had a warrior spirit in the ring.”

“He gave it all in the ring,” said Micky Ward. “He gave everything to the sport of boxing. He gave the fans what they wanted.”

When Gatti retired in 2007, an era ended. Atlantic City’s golden era of boxing was officially over. The town that had hosted Mike Tyson’s reign of destruction and Gatti’s wars of attrition would go years without another major Boardwalk Hall event.

But the memories remain. And in the dressing room that bears his name, Arturo “Thunder” Gatti’s legacy lives on.

Arturo Gatti’s Complete Atlantic City Record

# Date Opponent Venue Result 1 Mar 14, 1992 Joey Lafontant Trump Taj Mahal W (UD) 2 Jun 13, 1992 Mike Anderson Trump Taj Mahal W (KO 1) 3 Aug 29, 1992 Eugene Speed Trump Taj Mahal W (TKO 3) 4 Dec 12, 1992 Refugio Rojas Bally’s W (UD) 5 Mar 13, 1993 Ray Oliveira Bally’s W (UD) 6 Aug 28, 1993 Lloyd Gipson Trump Taj Mahal W (TKO 2) 7 Feb 26, 1994 Jose Gonzalez Bally’s W (TKO 2) 8 May 28, 1994 Leon Bostic Bally’s W (UD) 9 Mar 11, 1995 Jose Sanabria Convention Hall W (UD) 10 Apr 15, 1995 Eloy Rojas Trump Taj Mahal W (TKO 6) 11 Feb 22, 1997 Tracy Patterson Convention Hall W (TKO 7) 12 Aug 22, 1998 Ivan Robinson Convention Hall L (SD) 13 Dec 12, 1998 Ivan Robinson Trump Taj Mahal L (UD) 14 Aug 11, 2001 Terron Millett Convention Hall W (TKO 4) 15 Nov 23, 2002 Micky Ward Boardwalk Hall W (UD) 16 Jun 7, 2003 Micky Ward Boardwalk Hall W (UD) 17 Jan 24, 2004 Gianluca Branco Boardwalk Hall W (UD) 18 Jul 24, 2004 Leonard Dorin Boardwalk Hall W (TKO 2) 19 Jan 29, 2005 Jesse James Leija Boardwalk Hall W (KO 5) 20 Jun 25, 2005 Floyd Mayweather Jr. Boardwalk Hall L (TKO 6) 21 Jan 28, 2006 Thomas Damgaard Boardwalk Hall W (TKO 11) 22 Jul 22, 2006 Carlos Baldomir Boardwalk Hall L (TKO 9) 23 Jul 14, 2007 Alfonso Gomez Boardwalk Hall L (TKO 7)

Atlantic City Record: 17-6 (11 KOs)



