Date: Sunday, April 5, 2026

Venue: Olympia, London, England

Broadcast: Sky Sports (UK), ESPN+ (U.S.)

Promoter: Most Valuable Promotions

Most Valuable Promotions launched its dedicated women’s boxing platform with a card that justified every word of the advance billing. MVPW-01 delivered four world title fights at Olympia in London on Sunday night, producing a unified champion, an undisputed champion, a new two-division titleholder, and a devastating stoppage. British fighters dominated the evening from top to bottom in front of a raucous London crowd.

Caroline Dubois (13-0-1, 6 KOs) UD10 Terri Harper (16-3-2, 6 KOs) — WBC/WBO Lightweight Unification, 10 Rounds — Scores: 98-91, 98-91, 97-92

Caroline Dubois unified the WBC and WBO lightweight titles with a commanding performance over British rival Terri Harper in a main event that carried genuine animosity into the ring and real stakes out of it. Dubois was the sharper, more accurate fighter throughout, controlling range with crisp combinations and a right hand that Harper could never fully solve.

The defining moment came in round six when Dubois dropped Harper cleanly with a left hand. Harper showed the resilience and championship experience that have defined her career, battling through head clashes, heavy bleeding, and difficult stretches to mount a late push with high-volume flurries. But Dubois’ superior work rate and ring IQ widened the gap in the second half of the fight, and the scores reflected a clear winner.

Dubois praised Harper afterward, calling her “a very good boxer,” while making clear she wants undisputed status at 135 pounds next. Trainer Shane McGuigan framed the fight as a learning experience against a crafty veteran, the kind of test that separates good fighters from elite ones. Dubois passed it convincingly.

Ellie Scotney (12-0) UD10 Mayelli Flores (13-2-1, 4 KOs) — Undisputed Super Bantamweight Championship, 10 Rounds — Scores: 100-90, 100-90, 96-94

Ellie Scotney became the undisputed super bantamweight champion and, in doing so, became the youngest boxer from the United Kingdom to hold all four major titles in the four-belt era. Scotney added Flores’ WBA belt to the WBC, WBO, and IBF championships she already held in a fight that was far more grueling than two of the three scorecards suggest.

Flores brought relentless forward pressure and punishing volume from the first bell to the last, making Scotney earn every round. The Mexican was bidding to become the first woman from her country to win an undisputed championship, and she fought like it. The 96-94 card from the third judge was likely the most accurate reflection of a fight that never gave Scotney a moment to breathe.

But Scotney’s technical superiority carried the night. She outboxed Flores in exchanges, found the cleaner shots, and never panicked under the constant aggression. A lead uppercut and sharp left hooks were her best weapons in a performance that required as much heart as it did skill.

“I can’t tell you how much of a hard fight that was,” Scotney told Sky Sports afterward. “The scorecards didn’t do her justice. She was a real champion. That was my hardest test and I knew it was going to be.”

Chantelle Cameron (22-1, 9 KOs) UD10 Michaela Kotaskova (11-1-4, 2 KOs) — Vacant WBO Super Welterweight Title, 10 Rounds — Scores: 100-90, 99-91, 99-91

Former undisputed super lightweight champion Chantelle Cameron moved up two weight classes and captured the vacant WBO super welterweight title with a dominant, pressure-driven performance against the previously unbeaten Michaela Kotaskova. Cameron walked the Austrian down for all ten rounds with relentless body work and combination punching, never allowing Kotaskova to establish rhythm or breathing room.

Kotaskova stayed game throughout and threw back, but she could not match Cameron’s pace or output at any point. Cameron is now a two-division world champion and the only professional fighter to hold a victory over Katie Taylor. She immediately called out Mikaela Mayer at ringside, a fight that would carry significant divisional implications at 154 pounds.

The bout was also the first women’s world title fight in the United Kingdom contested with three-minute rounds, a format backed by both the WBO and the British Boxing Board of Control.

Irma Garcia (26-5-1, 6 KOs) TKO3 Emma Dolan (8-1, 1 KO) — IBF Super Flyweight Title, 10 Rounds — Stoppage at 1:23 of Round 3

Veteran Mexican champion Irma Garcia retained her IBF super flyweight title with a punishing third-round stoppage of the previously unbeaten Emma Dolan. Dolan, a British and Commonwealth titleholder making her world championship debut, competed well in the opening round, but Garcia’s experience and power took over from the second onward. Garcia scored multiple knockdowns across rounds two and three before Dolan’s corner threw in the towel to protect their fighter. It was a harsh but necessary introduction to the world level for Dolan, who has time on her side, and a reminder that Garcia remains dangerous at 115 pounds.

Shannon Courtenay TKO3 Sasha Booker — Bantamweight — Stoppage at 1:57 of Round 3

Former WBA bantamweight champion Shannon Courtenay looked sharp in her return to action on home soil, dropping Booker in the second round with a flush left hand before finishing her with a sustained flurry against the ropes in the third. A clash of heads added a brief moment of controversy, but Courtenay had done real damage by then and the stoppage was warranted.

Teresa Makinen UD8 Chloe Watson — Scores: 77-75

Finnish national champion Teresa Makinen edged a close, competitive eight-rounder with consistent inside work and body shots. Watson pressed hard and had her moments, particularly in the middle rounds, but Makinen’s accuracy and control earned the narrow nod on the single scorecard.

Elizabeth Oshoba (10-0) TKO3 Chelsea Arnell — Stoppage at 0:42 of Round 3

Undefeated Nigerian prospect Elizabeth Oshoba dominated from the start with her right hand and body work, trapping Arnell on the ropes and forcing the stoppage early in the third. Oshoba looked like a serious future contender in her MVP debut.

Prelim Results: Arjon Basi KO2 Jake Price; Harvey Smith UD Juan Alberto Batista; Gemma Paige Richardson UD Johana Rajmont.

The card represented the culmination of a strategy MVP announced last month when it launched the MVPW platform alongside a multi-year ESPN broadcast deal. With Sky Sports carrying the UK broadcast and ESPN+ handling the American audience, Sunday’s event gave women’s boxing the kind of dual-market visibility that the sport has long needed. The next MVPW card, headlined by Alycia Baumgardner defending her unified super featherweight titles against Bo Mi Re Shin, is scheduled for April 17 at the Infosys Theater at Madison Square Garden.

If MVPW-01 was a proof of concept, the concept works. Three world-class main card performances, a deep undercard, and the kind of atmosphere that only comes when the fighters and the platform are both operating at the right level. Women’s boxing has more than one way to fill an arena now, and Sunday in London proved it.