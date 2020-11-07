Devin Haney vs Yuriorkis Gamboa Undercard Results: Filip Hrgovic Makes Statement, Stops Rydell Booker

Knockout win number ten in the career of Filip Hrgovic came in particularly explosive fashion.

Heavyweight journeymen in Rydell Booker (26-4, 13 KOs) came into his contest against Hrgovic (12-0, 10 KOs) with a sly smile on his face as he believed the heavyweight prospect was biting off more then he can chew. With that being said, Hrgovic wiped the smile away from his face with a one sided beating.

With four one sided rounds already in the bank, including a second round knockdown, the referee mercifully stepped in to stop their contest as a lethargic Booker sulked back to his corner following the decision.