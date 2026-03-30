The junior middleweight division just got the fight it needed. Unified WBO and WBA champion Xander Zayas (23-0, 13 KOs) will defend both titles against WBA interim titleholder Jaron “Boots” Ennis (35-0, 31 KOs) at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday, June 27, live and exclusive on DAZN pay-per-view. The event is a co-promotion between Matchroom and Top Rank.

It is, on paper, the most significant fight at 154 pounds in years: two undefeated fighters in their athletic primes, both carrying legitimate belts, meeting in a major American arena with real titles on the line. No exhibitions, no tune-ups, no politics. Two of the best young fighters in the sport, fighting each other.

Zayas: The Youngest Unified Champion in Boxing

Zayas earned his place at the top of the division the hard way. The 23-year-old from San Juan, Puerto Rico won the vacant WBO junior middleweight title in July 2025 with a dominant decision over Jorge Garcia Perez at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. He followed that by traveling home for the biggest fight of his career, facing WBA titleholder Abass Baraou in January at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. Zayas won a split decision in a closely contested 12-round bout, unifying two of the four major belts and becoming the youngest unified champion in boxing.

Top Rank signed Zayas at 16, and the investment has paid off. He has fought nine times in New York and built a loyal following in the city. Todd duBoef, President of Top Rank, framed the Ennis fight as the next logical step. “Facing the best has always been Xander’s priority, and ‘Boots’ Ennis provides Xander with the next step to prove greatness in only his second title defense,” duBoef said.

Zayas himself did not mince words. “Long before I became a World champion, I always sought to face the biggest challenges in my division,” he said. “Now, as the unified champion, I am ready to defend my world titles against one of the sport’s biggest names.”

Ennis: A Generational Talent Moving Up in Weight

Ennis enters Barclays Center as one of the most dangerous fighters in the sport, regardless of weight class. The Philadelphia switch-hitter unified the IBF and WBA welterweight titles in April 2025 with a punishing sixth-round stoppage of previously unbeaten Eimantas Stanionis, a performance widely regarded as the best of his career. He then vacated his 147-pound belts and moved up to junior middleweight, where the weight cut had been slowly eroding his performance for the better part of two years.

The results at 154 were immediate. In his divisional debut last October, Ennis destroyed Uisma Lima inside one round in Philadelphia to claim the WBA interim junior middleweight title. Two knockdowns, a referee stoppage at 1:58, and a clear message: Ennis was not simply passing through the division.

Eddie Hearn, Ennis’ promoter and Matchroom chairman, called the Zayas fight exactly the kind of event his fighter thrives in. “Boots shone so brightly against Stanionis in Atlantic City in his first unification fight, and I expect him to light up Brooklyn on June 27,” Hearn said. “But Xander is a special fighter in his own right, and huge props go to him for wanting to fight the very best.”

Ennis, characteristically brief, kept his message simple: “Time to step and collect these belts. Knocking them down one by one.”

He turns 29 on June 26, the day before the fight.

A Cross-Promotional Event with Real Stakes

What makes this fight particularly notable beyond the matchup itself is the promotional infrastructure behind it. Matchroom and Top Rank are co-promoting the event on DAZN, a collaboration made possible by the multi-year deal that brought Top Rank’s entire roster onto the DAZN platform alongside Matchroom and Queensberry. For years, fights like Zayas vs. Ennis were the ones that never got made because competing promotional and broadcast interests got in the way. That excuse is gone.

Alfie Sharman, VP of DAZN, positioned the fight as a defining moment for the platform. “Zayas vs. Boots is everything fans want in a summer blockbuster,” Sharman said. “Two elite-level champions, fighting for multiple world titles, staged in an iconic backdrop, New York.”

The Broader 154-Pound Landscape

The winner of Zayas vs. Ennis will control two of the four major belts at junior middleweight and emerge as the leading figure in one of boxing’s deepest divisions. WBC champion Sebastian Fundora holds the third belt, while IBF titleholder Bakhram Murtazaliev controls the fourth. Vergil Ortiz Jr. holds the WBC interim strap. The pieces are in place for something the sport rarely delivers: a clear path to undisputed.

For Zayas, this is a chance to prove that his unification win over Baraou was not a ceiling but a floor. His footwork, shot selection, and composure under pressure were all significantly improved in San Juan. Against Ennis, he faces a fighter with an entirely different set of problems: elite speed from both stances, concussive power in either hand, and the kind of physical gifts that cannot be taught.

For Ennis, it is the fight that validates the move to 154. Lima was a first-round demolition against an overmatched opponent. Zayas is a unified champion who has shown the ability to adapt, box on the outside, and win rounds against quality opposition. If Ennis handles Zayas the way he handled Stanionis, the pound-for-pound conversation becomes unavoidable.

Barclays Center has hosted some of the biggest fights in recent New York boxing history. On June 27, it gets another one. Ticket information and undercard details are expected in the coming weeks.