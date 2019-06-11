Zab Judah Released From Hospital

By: Sean Crose

Zab Judah was released from a Syracuse hospital on Monday after being treated for a brain bleed, one presumably caused by Friday night’s fight with Cletus Seldin in Verona, New York. The former junior welterweight and welterweight champion has fought infrequently since returning from a three year absence in 2017. Upon Judah’s release, promotional outlet Star Boxing released a statement:

“Star Boxing is pleased to announce that today, 6-time world champion, ZAB “SUPER” JUDAH was released from the hospital after being admitted after Friday night’s fight at Turning Stone Resort Casino.While he will need rest, the prognosis looks promising. Thank you to all of those that sent your well wishes to Zab and his family during this pressing time.”

Before last week’s bout, Brooklyn’s Judah expressed confidence.“I got more knockouts then he got fights,” the 44-10 fighter said of the 24-1 Seldin. While this statement was true, it was also indicative of the fact that that Judah had begun his professional career when the thirty two year old Seldin, no spring chicken himself by boxing standards, was only ten years old. The fight saw Seldin, who was highly respectful of his foe, relentlessly apply pressure to Judah, working the body effectively and finishing off his man by the eleventh round.

Judah hadn’t fought in well over a year leading up to Friday’s bout, and had essentially only fought sparingly since his heyday as a major force in boxing. His fight with Seldin was the main event in a card that coincided with the International Boxing Hall of Fame’s induction weekend. Once news of Judah’s hospitalization broke, figures throughout the fight world offered their support.

Judah, 41, has had a colorful and often impressive career that has spawned well over twenty years. During that time he has held a junior welterweight title, as well as the undisputed, and lineal, welterweight championship of the world. Judah has also faced a who’s who of premiere fighters, such as Kostya Tszyu, Floyd Mayweather, Danny Garcia, Miguel Cotto, Paulie Malignaggi, Amir Khan, and Lucas Matthysse.

It was obvious on Friday that Judah was not the same sharp, competitive foe of previous years. By engaging in a consistent forward attack, Seldin’s made the former champion appear outright overwhelmed at times. The ring veteran’s performance once again raised questions regarding fighters practicing their craft long after their primes have passed.