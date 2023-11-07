Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT Buy Tickets

“You Make Excuses Like A Little F—–g Girl.” Jose Benavidez Attacks Jermall Charlo For Reported Emotional Health Issues

Posted on 11/07/2023

By: Sean Crose

“I’m not going to do that much talking,” said Jose Benavidez in a virtual press conference to promote his November 25th fight against Jermall Charlo. “This guy over here can talk and say all kinds of bullshit and little mental issue bullshit.” For those who don’t know, the “guy” Benavidez referred to was WBC middleweight champion Charlo. Yes, Benavidez attacked Charlo for Charlo’s reputed emotional health issues. “I got shot,” Benavidez’ continued, “and the doctor told me I was never going to walk again and I’m still here fighting so I don’t play none of them excuses bullshit. Come that night I’m going to beat the fuck out of him and he’s going to see what a real fucking puncher is.”

Opens profile photo

Benavidez, whose brother David is fighting Demetrius Andrade in the main event on the 25th, also jabbed at the 163 pound catchweight for the fight. “It’s at 163,” he says, “because this guy (Charlo) had to make up excuses that he couldn’t make the weight. He was going through some hard times I guess, so he can’t make the weight…boy’s not disciplined.” For his own part, Charlo appeared unfazed. “I got nothing bad to say about you,” he told Benavidez. “You’ll see when we get in there…keep running your mouth, mister. You’ll see when we get in there.”

Charlo hasn’t fought in two years, but the undefeated titlist came across as relaxed and confident on Tuesday. “You need to fight me,” he told Benavidez. “I don’t need to fight you…keep that same energy big guy, you’ll see.” He then went on to indicate to Benavidez that he wouldn’t be bullied. “I ain’t one of those fighters you’re going to try to choke at the weigh ins,” he said. Charlo then went on to dismiss Benavidez’ aggressive talk. “You need to be thankful,” he said. “You just all talk.” Not that Benavidez was dissuaded. “You make excuses like a little fucking girl,” he said to Charlo.

Much – perhaps all – of this might have been pre fight hype, though emotional challenges are most certainly a problem in today’s society and shouldn’t be taken lightly. With that being said, perhaps the biggest question walking in to the Charlo-Benavidez bout will be how good Charlo looks. There was talk that he would fight Canelo Alvarez, but it was his brother who got to fight boxing’s biggest star instead. Charlo still may have a chance to square off against Canelo, however, provided he looks good on the 25th. And that’s largely up to him. And, of course, Benavidez.

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending
The Return Of Jermall Charlo
November 3rd
“We’re Working On It.” Manny Pacquiao Says He And Floyd Mayweather May Have A December Exhibition Bout
November 2nd
Felix Verdejo Given Two Life Sentences For 2021 Killing Of Girlfriend And Unborn Child
November 3rd
Oscar De La Hoya Believes David Benavidez Bests Canelo Alvarez: “I Think He Knocks Him Out.”
November 6th
“You Make Excuses Like A Little F—–g Girl.” Jose Benavidez Attacks Jermall Charlo For Reported Emotional Health Issues
November 7th

FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2023 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Send this to a friend