Listen Now:  
NAVIGATION
NEWS COLUMNS RADIO SCHEDULE RESULTS INTERVIEWS VIDEOS EXTRAS
Training Odds Olympic Boxing MMA Almanac Boxing Links Ring Girls
CONTACT Buy Tickets

William Zepeda Stops Maxie Hughes In Four

Posted on 03/16/2024

By: Sean Crose

An IBF and WBA lightweight title eliminator between the undefeated, 29-0 William Zepeda and the 26-6-2 Maxie Hughes went down at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas on Saturday. The scheduled 12 rounder was the main event of a DAZN broadcast card. Both men took to trading jabs in a close opening round before they took to trading trading power shots. The high octane Zepeda turned up the pressure in the second, pushing the action and firing with regularity. By the third, Zepeda was well in control of the fight, driving the action and rapidly breaking his man down.

Image

At the very least, Hughes deserved credit for being brave and game. His face a mess, his body being torn apart by crunching power shots, the Englishman kept fighting the stronger and more skilled Zepeda. At the end of the fourth, however, Hughes’ corner wisely and mercifully called the fight. Although he’s in a red hot division, Zepeda now surely has to be recognized as a force to be reckoned with. The problem is that the man has talent all about him, from Shakur Stevenson, to Vasyl Lomachenko, to George Kambosos. Each of those men might be favored to defeat Zepeda in the ring.

Not that the man doesn’t deserve a shot at some of the biggest names in the division.

*Images: Golden Boy

Leave a Comment

More Headlines

Listen to my podcast
EP 56: Ronica Jeffrey in studio
March 25th
EP 52: Heather Hardy and Ronica Jeffrey on Women Boxing
February 3rd
View More Episodes
WHAT'S
Trending

Sorry. No data so far.


FOLLOW
BoxingInsider
Spotify
Apple Podcasts
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
ABOUT

Established in 1997 as a premier boxing destination. The staff of BoxingInsider.com love hearing from people all over the world.

© 2024 BOXINGINSIDER LLC
ALL RIGHTS RESERVED

INFORMATIVE

HEADLINES
SCHEDULE
COLUMNS
INTERVIEWS
RESULTS
ODDS

 

MMA
OLYMPIC BOXING
FITNESS
TRAINING
WORKOUT
WEIGHT LOSS

MEDIA

VIDEOS
BOXING LINKS
RING GIRLS

SITE

CONTACT
PRIVACY POLICY

SUBSCRIBE TODAY